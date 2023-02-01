Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / GTD Pro win a “proper send-off” for retiring IMSA stalwart MacNeil
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook

Acura's Tom Blomqvist and Filipe Albuquerque hope the marque's 1-2 in the Daytona 24 Hours could encourage Honda to enter the car in the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2024.

Jamie Klein
By:
Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook

The Acura ARX-06, which won on its competition debut in last weekend's IMSA SportsCar Championship, will be confined to North America for 2023 with parent brand Honda yet to give the go-ahead for the car to be raced in the World Endurance Championship.

A spokesperson for Honda in Japan told Autosport late last year that nothing had been decided about a potential WEC or Le Mans entry in 2024, while admitting such a venture was an "option for the future".

Meyer Shank Racing driver Blomqvist believes that the competitiveness shown by the ARX-06 in Daytona could shift the dial for Honda's bosses.

"I think it will give confidence to Honda and the decision-makers to give it a go," Blomqvist, who secured victory alongside Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud, told Autosport.

"I think they were a bit nervous about going there and not being able to fight for victory, but they’ve got to pat themselves on the back because they have built an amazing car, and there’s no reason why we can’t win Le Mans with it."

Wayne Taylor Racing's Albuquerque, who was part of the crew that finished second at Daytona, reiterated his previously-stated desire to see the Acura LMDh race at Le Mans badged as a Honda.

"I hope [the result at Daytona] does influence them," the Portuguese driver said. "If they are not going with such a competitive car, they are just wasting an opportunity to win Le Mans. There’s no other way of putting it.

"They have already spent the money [building the car]. The car was born well, both cars did the full 24 hours with almost no issues at all, and were competitive. The opportunity is there, and then it’s a question of whether you take it or not."

 

In the build-up to the Daytona 24 Hours, Michael Andretti outlined an ambition to take the ARX-06 to the WEC following the news of his Andretti Autosport team joining forces with WTR for 2023.

Asked whether the tie-up could boost the chances of a Honda-backed Le Mans outing, Albuquerque replied: "I think it brings structure to a smaller team like Wayne Taylor Racing, which is a one-car team.

"Andretti brings the means to do a bigger programme, and that’s helpful. I think it also provides a better opportunity for Honda to make it work.

"But at the end of the day, Honda has to decide. It’s above my pay grade!"

MSR team co-owners Michael Shank and Jim Meyer also re-iterated their ambitions to return to Le Mans with the backing of Honda in the wake of their squad's second consecutive Daytona 24 Hours triumph.

Read Also:

"When they [Honda] say it's time for us to go, that's when we'll go," said Shank. "And we would love to do it, of course. I did it before Jim came into my life in LMP2 [in 2016], but to be able to go over there and go for the overall win is a thing we would love to do."

Meyer added: "When Mike and I got together [in 2018], I said I want to win the Indianapolis 500, I want to win the Rolex 24. I never thought we would win them this quickly, to be honest with you. But once you win them, it gets really hard to get the taste out of your system.

"But Le Mans was the third one on our list, and it is what we want to do."

shares
comments
GTD Pro win a “proper send-off” for retiring IMSA stalwart MacNeil
Previous article

GTD Pro win a “proper send-off” for retiring IMSA stalwart MacNeil
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR

HPD boss "amazed" by GTP reliability on debut at Daytona 24 Hours Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

HPD boss "amazed" by GTP reliability on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Filipe Albuquerque More
Filipe Albuquerque
Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Daytona 24 showdown Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Daytona 24 showdown

Tandy: Night pace could fluctuate "dramatically" in Daytona 24 Hours Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Tandy: Night pace could fluctuate "dramatically" in Daytona 24 Hours

United Autosports confident of WEC fightback after below-par 2022
WEC

United Autosports confident of WEC fightback after below-par 2022

Meyer Shank Racing More
Meyer Shank Racing
Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Daytona 24 gearbox scare Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Daytona 24 gearbox scare

Why IndyCar's new docuseries is publicity that it deserves and needs
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new docuseries is publicity that it deserves and needs

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence
IMSA

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence

Latest news

Laser Tools Racing continues in BTCC with Hill
BTCC BTCC

Laser Tools Racing continues in BTCC with Hill

The Laser Tools Racing name that was carried to British Touring Car Championship titles in 2020 and 2021 will continue in the series after all with Jake Hill.

McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes

Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher will be also made available as a stand-in to McLaren, the Woking team has announced.

NASCAR Next Gen car gets safety upgrades for 2023 season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Next Gen car gets safety upgrades for 2023 season

NASCAR unveiled some changes to the Next Gen car for the 2023 season, with most enhancing its safety aspects.

O’Ward optimistic about Rossi and that McLaren IndyCar DNFs can be reduced
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward optimistic about Rossi and that McLaren IndyCar DNFs can be reduced

Arrow McLaren ace Pato O’Ward says he’s confident that Alexander Rossi will be a strong addition to the line-up and that the team has gotten on top of its mechanical woes.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era Plus

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

After much anticipation, the new dawn for sportscar racing got underway with a result that mirrored last year's IMSA SportsCar Championship's season-opener run to the previous DPi rules. Here's how Acura once again took top honours in the Daytona 24 Hours with a 1-2 led by Meyer Shank Racing, as the new GTP class for LMDh hybrid prototypes made its bow

IMSA
Jan 30, 2023
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut Plus

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The new LMDh era finally begins in earnest this weekend with the IMSA SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser at Daytona. The prospect of multiple marques going all guns blazing for victory over 24 hours is a salivating one for fans of sportscar racing, but what are the chances of the new hybrid machines (known as GTP cars Stateside) proving reliable enough to win on debut?

IMSA
Jan 27, 2023
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Plus

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Daytona 24 Hours. A programme focused on the IMSA SportsCar Championship for now will expand to the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.