Subscribe
Previous / Silverstone’s greatest motorsport moments
Historics News

Button set to race Fangio’s personal Jaguar at Goodwood

Jenson Button is set to race a Jaguar C-Type that once belonged to fellow Formula 1 world champion Juan Manuel Fangio in next weekend’s Goodwood Revival.

Adam Cooper
By:
#24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Jenson Button

The famous car is now owned by Button, who will share driving duties in the Freddie March Memorial Trophy with his close friend and GT racer Alex Buncombe.

The C-Type is regarded as one of the most important models in Jaguar’s history, having won Le Mans in 1951 in the hands of Peter Walker and Peter Whitehead, and again in 1953 with Duncan Hamilton and Tony Rolt.

One of just 53 C-Types that were made by the Coventry manufacturer, chassis XKC018 was purchased in October 1952 by Fangio, who had won his first title the previous year, via Jaguar’s Belgian agent.

The car was subsequently shipped back to his native Argentina, and having passed through the local importer it was raced by other drivers for several years.

In the 1980s it was purchased and restored by American Bill Tracy, before heading to Europe. It took part in the Mille Miglia recreation in 2012, and was subsequently raced regularly in events such as Le Mans Classic and the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique before being acquired by Button.

The car is regarded in historic circles as being very original, having retained its factory engine and transmission.

“My beauty’s prior owner was the exceptional Juan Manuel Fangio who dominated F1 in the 1950s by winning five World Championships,” Button wrote on Instagram. “He bought XKC018 as a road car, she’s the only bronze Jaguar C-type produced by the factory. Cool, right?

 

“In the early years, this car was raced in South America, arriving in Europe a couple of decades ago, and won at Classic Le Mans, classic Monaco and Goodwood. Fingers crossed this bronze beauty will win again!

“How exciting, the countdown is on; in six days I'm set to race her at Goodwood Revival with my pal Alex Buncombe.”

Button made it clear that he is looking forward to the event, which comes after a busy season that has seen him competing at Le Mans and in several NASCAR road course races.

"The Goodwood Revival is the best weekend of the year for many reasons, such as the cars, the track and seeing everyone dressed up,” he said. “As soon as you walk through the gates, it’s like you’ve stepped back in time.

“There is nothing like it. The technology is very different from the car I raced at Le Mans a few months ago. Everything is very mechanical, which I love.”

As well as the C-Type, Jaguar enthusiast Button owns an ex-Le Mans XK120 and an E-Type.

shares
comments

Silverstone’s greatest motorsport moments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1 in F1 Italian GP qualifying

Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1 in F1 Italian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Italian GP

Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1 in F1 Italian GP qualifying Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1 in F1 Italian GP qualifying

Perez went “blind” into F1 Italian GP qualifying after Friday crash

Perez went “blind” into F1 Italian GP qualifying after Friday crash

Formula 1
Italian GP

Perez went “blind” into F1 Italian GP qualifying after Friday crash Perez went “blind” into F1 Italian GP qualifying after Friday crash

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

More
Jenson Button
Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race Button encouraged by pace on NASCAR return despite "messy" Indianapolis race

Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans

Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans

NASCAR

Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans Why NASCAR at Indy will be a must-watch for all fans

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Latest news

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

INDY IndyCar
Portland

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes

IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes

INDY IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

INDY IndyCar
Portland

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash

INDY IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin tops FP2, Grosjean and Ilott clash

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

Plus
Plus
Historics
Kevin Turner

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Plus
Plus
Historics
Gary Watkins

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

How a little electric storm thundered to Goodwood's hillclimb record

How a little electric storm thundered to Goodwood's hillclimb record

Plus
Plus
Historics
Goodwood Festival Of Speed
Matt Kew

How a little electric storm thundered to Goodwood's hillclimb record How a little electric storm thundered to Goodwood's hillclimb record

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics
Marcus Pye

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe