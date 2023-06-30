Subscribe
Previous / A1GP champion Carroll reunited with WRT after 11 years for GTWCE Endurance
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Qualifying report

Spa 24 Hours: Huber Motorsport Porsche tops Superpole

Porsche claimed pole position for the Spa 24 Hours round of the GT World Challenge Europe with Matteo Cairoli.

Gary Watkins
By:

Huber Motorsport driver Cairoli topped the times in Friday afternoon’s Superpole session for the fastest 20 cars in the opening qualifying session on Thursday.

The Italian posted a 2m16.880s on his first flying lap aboard the #20 Porsche 911 GT3-R to edge out AF Corse Ferrari driver Alessio Rovera by just over a tenth.

Cairoli and team-mates Jannes Fittje, Tim Heinemann and Antares Au are competing in the Bronze Cup class, which means the Huber Porsche is the first car from outside the Pro category to take the pole at Spa for 10 years.

The Huber Porsche made it through into the Superpole after rain hit during the aggregate qualifying session on Thursday evening.

Only the first of the four mini-sessions was dry, which counted against the three-driver Pro line-ups that didn’t take to the track until after it had started raining.

Just seven of the 20 cars entered in Pro made it through to Superpole as a result.

“It was quite unexpected,” said Cairoli after the session. “It was an 80% lap: I made some mistakes, but I’m happy to be on pole.”

#56 Dinamic GT Huber Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Jop Rappange, Adrien De Leener, Tanart Sathienthirakul, Daniele Di Amato

#56 Dinamic GT Huber Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992): Jop Rappange, Adrien De Leener, Tanart Sathienthirakul, Daniele Di Amato

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Rovera was the top Pro entry in Superpole aboard his Ferrari 296 GT3 with a 2m16.996s.

Klaus Bachler made it two Bronze Cup Porsches in the top three aboard his Herberth-run Pure Racing entry.

He posted a 2m17.232s on his first flying lap before aborting his second after a trip through the gravel.

Franck Perera took fourth and second in the Pro category aboard the K-Pax Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 with a 2m172.43s.

Fifth quickest was Dean Macdonald in Optimum Motorsport’s Gold Cup class McLaren 720S GT3 just six hundredths behind with a best lap of 2m17.249s.

The top six was rounded out by Ricardo Feller, who posted a 2m17.293s in the Tresor Attempto Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II.

Fabrizio Crestani was fastest in the Silver Cup class with a 2m17.365s that put him seventh aboard his Grasser Racing Team Lambo.

The top Mercedes-AMG GT3 was the GruppeM entry in which Maro Engel took 16th position.

No BMWs made it through to Superpole, the two factory-backed WRT entries just missing out in 21st and 22nd position.

The Spa 24 Hours, round three of the Endurance Cup segment of the GTWCE Europe, starts at 16:30 local time on Saturday.

shares
comments

A1GP champion Carroll reunited with WRT after 11 years for GTWCE Endurance
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
18-year-old Dilano van 't Hoff dies in Formula Regional crash at Spa

18-year-old Dilano van 't Hoff dies in Formula Regional crash at Spa

Formula Regional European Championship

18-year-old Dilano van 't Hoff dies in Formula Regional crash at Spa 18-year-old Dilano van 't Hoff dies in Formula Regional crash at Spa

Friday favourite: The 'other world' Czech track loved by a touring car ace

Friday favourite: The 'other world' Czech track loved by a touring car ace

General

Friday favourite: The 'other world' Czech track loved by a touring car ace Friday favourite: The 'other world' Czech track loved by a touring car ace

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Herta snatches last-gasp pole for Andretti

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen leads Hamlin and Button in practice

Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House Hamilton: Austrian F1 sprint like karting at Rye House

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe