Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022
GT News

British GT championship leader Adam withdraws from Spa due to COVID

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

British GT championship leader Jonny Adam has been forced to withdraw from this weekend's fourth round at Spa-Francorchamps due to COVID-19, with Ross Gunn taking his place at Beechdean AMR.

British GT championship leader Adam withdraws from Spa due to COVID

Four-time series champion Adam, who returned to British GT this season to partner Andrew Howard after the pandemic prompted the withdrawal of the TF Sport entry he was due to race in 2020, has scored two podiums from the first three rounds in Beechdean's Aston Martin Vantage GT3 .

Reuniting with team boss Howard for the first time since they claimed the 2015 title together, Aston Martin factory driver Adam claimed pole and second place at the Brands Hatch season opener, took sixth in the three-hour Silverstone 500 and fended off stout pressure from Marcus Clutton to claim third at Donington Park.

Coming into the championship's away round at Spa, Adam and Howard were equal points leaders with RAM Mercedes pairing Ian Loggie and Yelmer Buurman.

But 36-year-old Adam has been required to self-isolate and been replaced by Gunn, likely ending his hopes of a record-extending fifth title unless Howard also fails to score this weekend.

A statement from British GT said: "Jonny Adam has withdrawn from Spa this weekend and is observing COVID-19 protocols.

"Fellow Aston Martin Racing works driver Ross Gunn will partner Andrew Howard at Beechdean AMR instead."

Autosport has approached the team for comment.

#7 Andrew Howard/ Jonny Adam - Beechdean AMR Aston Martin Vantage GT3 speaks to the media in Parc ferme

#7 Andrew Howard/ Jonny Adam - Beechdean AMR Aston Martin Vantage GT3 speaks to the media in Parc ferme

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Gunn has extensive experience with Beechdean, having won the GT4 title in 2015 alongside Jamie Chadwick before stepping up to the GT3 class with the team in 2016.

The 24-year-old also contested the full European Le Mans Series championship and the Le Mans 24 Hours alongside Howard in 2017.

His last British GT appearance was a one-off with Beechdean at Donington in 2019, filling in for Aston works driver Marco Sorensen, who was recovering from a concussion sustained at Le Mans.

This season, Gunn has combined a dual schedule in the ELMS with TF Sport and the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Heart of Racing. Together with Roman de Angelis, he currently leads the IMSA GTD standings after recording wins at Belle Isle and in the most recent round at Lime Rock.

Just nine of the British GT3 regulars have made the trip to Belgium, with Kelvin Fletcher and Martin Plowman's Paddock Motorsport's Bentley and the Enduro Motorsport McLaren of Clutton and Morgan Tillbrook electing not to travel.

Their number is boosted by the one-off Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini of Toyota Racing Series veteran Brendon Leitch and Fidel Leib.

Two GT4 teams - Ciceley Motorsport (Mercedes) and Fox Motorsport (McLaren) - also decided to skip the event, while the #2 Team Rocket RJN McLaren 570S GT4 has also been withdrawn after James Kell crashed in Friday testing at Blanchimont.

shares
comments
Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022

Previous article

Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

1 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

17 h
3
MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

1 h
4
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

2 d
5
Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

5 min
Latest news
British GT championship leader Adam withdraws from Spa due to COVID
GT

British GT championship leader Adam withdraws from Spa due to COVID

26m
Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022
GT

Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022

Jul 21, 2021
Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods
GT

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods

Jul 20, 2021
British GT to introduce 'harsher deterrents' for contact after Donington crashes
GT

British GT to introduce 'harsher deterrents' for contact after Donington crashes

Jul 15, 2021
Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz
GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

Jun 18, 2021
More
James Newbold
What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour
BTCC

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour

How a flawed ‘throwback’ series gained acceptance Plus
Historics

How a flawed ‘throwback’ series gained acceptance

British GT to introduce 'harsher deterrents' for contact after Donington crashes Rossi Misano testing
GT

British GT to introduce 'harsher deterrents' for contact after Donington crashes

Jonathan Adam More
Jonathan Adam
Toyota adamant SMP can challenge it for Le Mans 24 Hours pole
WEC

Toyota adamant SMP can challenge it for Le Mans 24 Hours pole

Jonny Adam to race GTE Pro Aston Martin in Nurburgring WEC round
WEC

Jonny Adam to race GTE Pro Aston Martin in Nurburgring WEC round

Aston Martin WEC team recalls Jonny Adam in GTE AM title bid
WEC

Aston Martin WEC team recalls Jonny Adam in GTE AM title bid

Trending Today

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The signs that point to F1's rude health

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations Plus

How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations

Time in a thoroughbred racer leaves you searching for time in yourself, especially when the rewards for total commitment are so high, as our man discovered at Snetterton

GT
Apr 28, 2021
How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Plus

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Raffaele Marciello once appeared to be Ferrari’s next Italian F1 star, but is now under the pay of its German arch-rival in GTs – and he’s very happy with his life

GT
Apr 8, 2021
Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers Plus

Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers

The convergence between the World Endurance Championship and IMSA over LMDh regulations offers a bright future for sportscar racing, but the imminent demise of IMSA's GT Le Mans class creates wider issues to which no catch-all solution exists

GT
Feb 3, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Plus

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it

GT
Jan 23, 2021
Why a lost F1 hope is still in demand aged 65 Plus

Why a lost F1 hope is still in demand aged 65

There's a saying among retired folk that life begins at 60, but endurance specialist Alain Ferte has never used the 'R' word. Some 40 years since his crowning glory in F3, he's still a driver in demand and gunning for more 24-hour racing success this weekend

GT
Jan 15, 2021

Latest news

British GT championship leader Adam withdraws from Spa due to COVID
GT GT

British GT championship leader Adam withdraws from Spa due to COVID

Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022
GT GT

Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods
GT GT

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods

British GT to introduce 'harsher deterrents' for contact after Donington crashes
GT GT

British GT to introduce 'harsher deterrents' for contact after Donington crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.