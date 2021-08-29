Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brands Hatch GTWCE: Jota McLaren crashes over barriers in opener
GT Race report

Brands Hatch GTWCE: WRT Audi’s Vanthoor, Weerts retain sprint title

By:

WRT Audi drivers Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts retained their GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup title at Brands Hatch with one weekend of the season remaining.

Brands Hatch GTWCE: WRT Audi’s Vanthoor, Weerts retain sprint title

Second place aboard their Audi R8 LMS GT3 in the second of the two races at the British venue on Sunday was more than enough to give Vanthoor and Weerts the crown with two rounds left to run at Valencia next month.

The Belgian duo moved up to the runner-up spot on the final lap of the race behind the Toksport Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Maro Engel and Luca Stolz when their nearest rivals for the championship lost victory for the second time of the day.

Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy, who were second in the points heading into Brands, dominated the race only for a wheel problem to strike their Auto Sport Promotion Merc.

Boguslavskiy had been able to hold off the challenge of Stolz over the second half of the one-hour race before a problem at the right front corner slowed the car.

The Russian lost the lead at Hawthorns and then went off the track at Stirlings before crossing the line in sixth place as the front right wheel minus its tyre parted company with the car.

The ASP pair had earlier lost victory in the opening race of the day when Marciello was deemed to have caused the accident in which Ollie Wilkinson's Jota McLaren ended up vaulting the barriers at Dingle Dell.

The Italian was given 40s time penalty, which dropped the car to 17th position.

Victory for Marciello and Boguslavskiy in race two wouldn't have been enough to keep the championship battle open going into the series finale at Valencia.

#88 AKKA ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3: Timur Boguslavskiy, Raffaele Marciello

#88 AKKA ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3: Timur Boguslavskiy, Raffaele Marciello

Photo by: SRO

Weerts said: "That was quite an eventful race: it was about taking zero risks and securing a podium.

"Mathematically we have put it out of reach, so this is a good opportunity to thank everyone at WRT."

Engel had trailed pole-winner Marciello through the first half of the race, which included a brief safety-car period.

The German was nearly five seconds behind the ASP Merc when he stopped as soon as the pit window opened after 25 minutes.

Stolz was able to close down Boguslavskiy after the pitstops were complete and was right with the ASP car for the final 20 minutes.

Vanthoor held a watching brief in third position throughout the opening half hour, while Weerts moved in on the leaders as the Mercs battled over the closing laps.

Stolz crossed the line 1.9s ahead of Weerts after Boguslavskiy slowed.

The second of the ASP Mercs, shared by Jules Gounon and Petru Umbrarescu, inherited the final place on the podium, finished 13s down on the WRT Audi.

Toksport also won the Silver Cup division with fourth place overall for Oscar Tunjo and Juuso Puhakka.

They took class honours by just four tenths from the WRT Audi of Frank Bird and Ryuichiro Tomita.

Miguel Ramos and Henrique Chaves won the Pro-Am class on the home track of the Barwell Lamborghini team.

shares
comments

Related video

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Jota McLaren crashes over barriers in opener

Previous article

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Jota McLaren crashes over barriers in opener
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

30 min
2
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen declared winner after two laps behind safety car

49 min
3
Formula 1

Verstappen admits "not how you want to win" Belgian GP

21 min
4
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

23 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 'made a bad choice' running two laps, but 'money talks'

5 min
Latest news
Brands Hatch GTWCE: WRT Audi’s Vanthoor, Weerts retain sprint title
GT

Brands Hatch GTWCE: WRT Audi’s Vanthoor, Weerts retain sprint title

30m
Brands Hatch GTWCE: Jota McLaren crashes over barriers in opener
GT

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Jota McLaren crashes over barriers in opener

5 h
Brands Hatch GTWCE: McLaren driver Barnicoat bags pole for Jota
GT

Brands Hatch GTWCE: McLaren driver Barnicoat bags pole for Jota

Aug 28, 2021
Macau F3 and GT World Cup races cancelled again
F3

Macau F3 and GT World Cup races cancelled again

Aug 19, 2021
Bentley working on electric Continental GT3
GT

Bentley working on electric Continental GT3

Aug 18, 2021
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Brands Hatch GTWCE: Jota McLaren crashes over barriers in opener
GT

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Jota McLaren crashes over barriers in opener

Brands Hatch GTWCE: McLaren driver Barnicoat bags pole for Jota
GT

Brands Hatch GTWCE: McLaren driver Barnicoat bags pole for Jota

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

Trending Today

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen declared winner after two laps behind safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen declared winner after two laps behind safety car

Verstappen admits "not how you want to win" Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen admits "not how you want to win" Belgian GP

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Hamilton: F1 'made a bad choice' running two laps, but 'money talks'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 'made a bad choice' running two laps, but 'money talks'

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations Plus

How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations

Time in a thoroughbred racer leaves you searching for time in yourself, especially when the rewards for total commitment are so high, as our man discovered at Snetterton

GT
Apr 28, 2021
How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Plus

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Raffaele Marciello once appeared to be Ferrari’s next Italian F1 star, but is now under the pay of its German arch-rival in GTs – and he’s very happy with his life

GT
Apr 8, 2021
Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers Plus

Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers

The convergence between the World Endurance Championship and IMSA over LMDh regulations offers a bright future for sportscar racing, but the imminent demise of IMSA's GT Le Mans class creates wider issues to which no catch-all solution exists

GT
Feb 3, 2021

Latest news

Brands Hatch GTWCE: WRT Audi’s Vanthoor, Weerts retain sprint title
GT GT

Brands Hatch GTWCE: WRT Audi’s Vanthoor, Weerts retain sprint title

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Jota McLaren crashes over barriers in opener
GT GT

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Jota McLaren crashes over barriers in opener

Brands Hatch GTWCE: McLaren driver Barnicoat bags pole for Jota
GT GT

Brands Hatch GTWCE: McLaren driver Barnicoat bags pole for Jota

Macau F3 and GT World Cup races cancelled again
FIA F3 FIA F3

Macau F3 and GT World Cup races cancelled again

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.