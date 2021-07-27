Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The challenges of learning a new car in a pandemic
GT News

Aston works driver Adam to miss Spa 24 Hours with COVID

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

Aston Martin factory driver Jonny Adam will miss this weekend's Spa 24 Hours round of GT World Challenge Europe while he continues to recover from COVID-19.

Aston works driver Adam to miss Spa 24 Hours with COVID

The 36-year-old Scot was forced to skip last weekend's British GT round at Spa, with fellow works driver Ross Gunn filling in at Beechdean AMR alongside team patron Andrew Howard.

Now Adam, who also leads the GTWCE Endurance Cup and overall GTWCE Pro-Am standings with Garage 59, will also have to miss the blue ribband 24-hour race at the Belgian Grand Prix venue.

An Aston Martin Racing statement said: "Jonny Adam has been forced to withdraw from the event having tested positive for COVID-19."

German driver Marvin Kirchhoefer, who contested the Asian Le Mans Series for Garage 59 earlier this year, will take Adam's place in the team's #188 Vantage GT3 alongside Charlie Eastwood and team regulars Chris Goodwin and Alex West.

Garage 59 will also field an all-Pro entry that Gunn will share with reigning FIA World Endurance Championship GTE Pro title-winners Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen, and a Silver Cup car for Valentin Hasse-Clot, Nicolai Kjaergaard, Tuomas Tujula and Alex MacDowall.

Adam's 18-point deficit to Howard in British GT means he won’t be able to claim a fifth title this year, a situation reminiscent of Howard’s 2013 championship-winning season when Adam was handed a points deduction for contact and finished six points behind his season-long team-mate.

Speaking to Autosport, Adam said: "The key thing is and Aston have been so supportive with it and Prodrive and more importantly Andrew Howard and Alex West, they understand the situation.

"My ultimate goal is still to try and give these guys as many wins and hopefully a championship or two come the end of the season.

"It was going to plan, that was the annoying thing. It’s been a pretty successful season with these guys, but that doesn’t stop even though I’ve unfortunately missed a race either side with these customers."

#188 Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3: Alexander West, Chris Goodwin, Jonny Adam

#188 Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3: Alexander West, Chris Goodwin, Jonny Adam

Photo by: SRO

Howard reaffirmed that Adam’s deficit would make no difference to their British GT title challenge, but despite being only 1.5 points behind new leaders Leo Machitski and Dennis Lind said they had a “big job to do” in the remaining races.

Read Also:

Howard had been running second at Spa until pitting one lap before the pit window opened, having to come in again the next lap and dropping to fourth.

"We’ve got a real fight on our hands that would have been easier if we hadn’t made a schoolboy error [in the pits]," he said.

"Most important is we made the best out of what we could and reduced the impact to the minimum that it could be."

shares
comments

Related video

The challenges of learning a new car in a pandemic

Previous article

The challenges of learning a new car in a pandemic
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

2 h
2
Formula 1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

2 h
3
Formula 1

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

12 min
4
Formula 1

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell

4 h
5
Formula 1

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

4 h
Latest news
Aston works driver Adam to miss Spa 24 Hours with COVID
GT

Aston works driver Adam to miss Spa 24 Hours with COVID

1 h
The challenges of learning a new car in a pandemic
GT

The challenges of learning a new car in a pandemic

23 h
British GT championship leader Adam withdraws from Spa due to COVID
GT

British GT championship leader Adam withdraws from Spa due to COVID

Jul 24, 2021
Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022
GT

Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022

Jul 21, 2021
Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods
GT

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods

Jul 20, 2021
More
James Newbold
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus
WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

British GT championship leader Adam withdraws from Spa due to COVID
GT

British GT championship leader Adam withdraws from Spa due to COVID

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour
BTCC

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour

Trending Today

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations Plus

How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations

Time in a thoroughbred racer leaves you searching for time in yourself, especially when the rewards for total commitment are so high, as our man discovered at Snetterton

GT
Apr 28, 2021
How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Plus

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Raffaele Marciello once appeared to be Ferrari’s next Italian F1 star, but is now under the pay of its German arch-rival in GTs – and he’s very happy with his life

GT
Apr 8, 2021
Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers Plus

Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers

The convergence between the World Endurance Championship and IMSA over LMDh regulations offers a bright future for sportscar racing, but the imminent demise of IMSA's GT Le Mans class creates wider issues to which no catch-all solution exists

GT
Feb 3, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Plus

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it

GT
Jan 23, 2021
Why a lost F1 hope is still in demand aged 65 Plus

Why a lost F1 hope is still in demand aged 65

There's a saying among retired folk that life begins at 60, but endurance specialist Alain Ferte has never used the 'R' word. Some 40 years since his crowning glory in F3, he's still a driver in demand and gunning for more 24-hour racing success this weekend

GT
Jan 15, 2021

Latest news

Aston works driver Adam to miss Spa 24 Hours with COVID
GT GT

Aston works driver Adam to miss Spa 24 Hours with COVID

The challenges of learning a new car in a pandemic
GT GT

The challenges of learning a new car in a pandemic

British GT championship leader Adam withdraws from Spa due to COVID
GT GT

British GT championship leader Adam withdraws from Spa due to COVID

Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022
GT GT

Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.