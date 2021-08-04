Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRT Audi "not disappointed" despite dramatic late Spa 24 defeat
GT News

Brabham Automotive joins European GT2 Series

By:

Brabham Automotive will enter the Fanatec GT2 European Series with its new Brabham BT62 GT2 Concept.

Brabham Automotive joins European GT2 Series

Championship organisers SRO Motorsport Group have today confirmed the marque will enter the invitational class of the new GT2 series, with an appearance coming at Paul Ricard on 1-3 October this year, ahead of a full season as a homologated marque in 2022.

The famous Brabham name returned to motor racing in 2019 through the BT62, which originally started life as a 691bhp horse power trackday only weapon, constructed in Adelaide, Australia.

However, since them the brand, run by David Brabham, the son of three-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Jack Brabham, has returned to the track with a modified race ready BT62 that has competed in the Britcar Endurance Championship in 2019.

A customer entry has also been raced in the UK’s GT Cup Championship.

The same team that built the road version of the BT62 will now construct a GT2 iteration using the same platform, incorporating a wing, diffuser and splitter modelled on that car which will produce around 600 horse power from its 5.4 litre V8 engine.

It will join the likes of Audi, KTM, Lamborghini and Porsche that have entered the GT2 class.

“Following on from the success of our customer racing programme in the UK with the competition spec BT62 in GT Cup, Brabham Automotive is excited that SRO has extended an invitation for Brabham Automotive to race in the Fanatec GT2 European Series,” said David Brabham, Brabham Automotive sporting director.

Brabham BT63 GT2 Concept

Brabham BT63 GT2 Concept

Photo by: Brabham Automotive

“Having personally competed in SRO series in the past, I very much look forward to seeing a Brabham on track in this series.”

SRO founder Stephane Ratel added: “We are delighted that Brabham Automotive will be making its debut in the Fanatec GT2 European Series in October this year.

“I would personally like to welcome back David Brabham to an SRO promoted series, especially with the superb Brabham BT63 GT2 Concept, a car bearing his name.

“The BT63 GT2 will be a great addition to the SRO GT2 category, and will contribute to the continued growth and success of the series.”

Brabham is yet to name its drivers for its debut in the series at Paul Ricard, the circuit which the team scored its final F1 win when Nelson Piquet triumphed in 1985.

shares
comments

Related video

WRT Audi "not disappointed" despite dramatic late Spa 24 defeat

Previous article

WRT Audi "not disappointed" despite dramatic late Spa 24 defeat
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice

1 h
2
Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel appeal

1 d
3
Formula 1

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

17 h
4
Formula 1

How queue-jumping Russell avoided an F1 penalty in Hungarian GP

1 h
5
Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next

1 d
Latest news
Brabham Automotive joins European GT2 Series
GT

Brabham Automotive joins European GT2 Series

9m
WRT Audi "not disappointed" despite dramatic late Spa 24 defeat
GT

WRT Audi "not disappointed" despite dramatic late Spa 24 defeat

23 h
BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell
GT

BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell

Aug 2, 2021
Iron Lynx Ferrari: Pier Guidi's drive "history making" in Spa 24 Hours win
GT

Iron Lynx Ferrari: Pier Guidi's drive "history making" in Spa 24 Hours win

Aug 2, 2021
Iron Lynx claims first Ferrari Spa 24 Hours victory since 2004
GT

Iron Lynx claims first Ferrari Spa 24 Hours victory since 2004

Aug 1, 2021
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo

Katsuta welcomes new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery Rally Belgium
WRC

Katsuta welcomes new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

Trending Today

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel appeal

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

How queue-jumping Russell avoided an F1 penalty in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

How queue-jumping Russell avoided an F1 penalty in Hungarian GP

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample failure: Why it happened and what comes next

Alpine: Alonso's Hungary F1 defence of Hamilton "incredible"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso's Hungary F1 defence of Hamilton "incredible"

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

How would F1 have dealt with no cars on the grid?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How would F1 have dealt with no cars on the grid?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations Plus

How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations

Time in a thoroughbred racer leaves you searching for time in yourself, especially when the rewards for total commitment are so high, as our man discovered at Snetterton

GT
Apr 28, 2021
How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Plus

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Raffaele Marciello once appeared to be Ferrari’s next Italian F1 star, but is now under the pay of its German arch-rival in GTs – and he’s very happy with his life

GT
Apr 8, 2021
Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers Plus

Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers

The convergence between the World Endurance Championship and IMSA over LMDh regulations offers a bright future for sportscar racing, but the imminent demise of IMSA's GT Le Mans class creates wider issues to which no catch-all solution exists

GT
Feb 3, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Plus

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it

GT
Jan 23, 2021

Latest news

Brabham Automotive joins European GT2 Series
GT GT

Brabham Automotive joins European GT2 Series

WRT Audi "not disappointed" despite dramatic late Spa 24 defeat
GT GT

WRT Audi "not disappointed" despite dramatic late Spa 24 defeat

BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell
GT GT

BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell

Iron Lynx Ferrari: Pier Guidi's drive "history making" in Spa 24 Hours win
GT GT

Iron Lynx Ferrari: Pier Guidi's drive "history making" in Spa 24 Hours win

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.