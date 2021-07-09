Tickets Subscribe
LIVE: Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has burst back onto the motorsport calendar this weekend and you can catch all the action on Autosport.com with Motorsport.tv.

A prized collection of motor racing’s most famous cars, bikes, drivers and riders will once again be on show running up Goodwood’s famous hillclimb in front of spectators as crowds return to the Sussex venue.

This year’s event will honour the career of American racing giant Roger Penske and his eponymous team with a selection of machinery on show from IndyCar, NASCAR, sportscars, V8 Supercars and its only Formula 1 race winner, the UK-built PC1 F1 car that won the 1976 Austrian Grand Prix. The ‘Captain’ himself Roger Penske is also set to be in attendance.

Contemporary F1 cars will also take on the hill alongside icons of the past, while stars including McLaren’s Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, three time F1 world champion Jackie Stewart and 2009 world champion Jenson Button are set to drive.

Motorcycle racing will also be represented by Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness and former grand prix rider Kenny Roberts Jr among others, while Suzuki will celebrate 50 years of grand prix racing with a selection of bikes tackling the hill.

Touring cars, sportscars and rally will also feature in this celebration of motorsport.

Prodrive will celebrate four decades in motorsport with a collection of machinery from F1, touring cars, sportscar racing and rally. It will reunite 1981 WRC champion Ari Vatanen with his championship winning Ford Escort RS1800 MkII for the first time since winning the title.

If you are unable to attend, Autosport.com and Motorsport.tv has you covered with a live stream covering all the action.

