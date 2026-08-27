Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Alphabet Racing Italia is recruiting FIA Formula 2/Formula 3 Mechanics.

You will be building, maintaining and repairing single-seater race cars to meet strict performance and safety standards as well preparing cars for practice, qualifying and races ensuring setup and reliability.

Candidates will have a minimum of two-three years of hands-on mechanical experience within motorsport, ideally in single-seater categories.

Red Bull Racing has an opening for a Trackside Aerodynamics Engineer.

This role involves providing trackside engineering support at race and test events through the analysis of Track, Wind Tunnel and CFD data as well as supporting the development of new aerodynamic analysis tools and performance methodologies.

You will have extensive experience working within Formula One, gaining exposure to both Wind Tunnel and CFD development.

Join Hyundai Motorsport as a Senior Suspension Design Engineer.

You will be involved in the design of mechanical components including suspension, steering, brakes and subframes and 3D detailed design CAD models and assembly installations plus related 2D technical manufacturing and assembly drawing using Catia V5.

The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical, Automotive or Aeronautical engineering.

The Cadillac F1 Team is looking for a No.2 Mechanic (Sub-Assembly).

The key aspects to this role is to assist in the assembly of subcomponents, ensuring precision and adherence to engineering specifications and to conduct quality inspections throughout the assembly process.

You will have experience in a similar mechanic or assembly role within motorsport or automotive environments.

Applications close Friday 28 August 2026.

The McLaren F1 Team has a vacancy for a Vinyl Wrap Technician.

You will be applying vinyl wraps and detailing to the highest standards and spray-painting components in line with design and marketing intent across race and show car programmes.

Successful candidates will have experience in high-end paint processes (masking, priming, colour finishing) within motorsport or similar industries.