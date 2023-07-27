Apology to Welch Motorsport
On 30 March 2023, Autosport published a feature article, An Embarrassment of Riches. The article includes statements that impute that Welch Motorsport, Dan and John Welch are deliberate cheats. After publication, we received information that shows that those statements and imputations are false and insupportable.
As a result, Autosport removed the online version of the article from the website and digital version of the magazine.
Autosport acknowledges the serious harm to the reputations of Welch Motorsport, Dan and John that the article may have caused.
John is a former British and European Rallycross championship driver and British Rallycross champion, who went on to establish as owner and principal the Welch Motorsport racing team, with Dan as a driver. Together, Welch Motorsport, John and Dan have participated in seven British Touring Car Championship seasons and other national and international series.
During a motorsport career of more than 50 years, John has earned a reputation for his sportsmanship, competitiveness and integrity.
Autosport retracts all statements and imputations about deliberate cheating. Autosport is sorry for the harm that the article has caused and for any upset or distress it has caused John, Dan, their families and many friends inside and outside motorsport, and Welch Motorsport’s drivers, investors, sponsors, partners, employees and team members.
Peter Riches has withdrawn his statements and, by this article, makes his own unreserved apology to Welch Motorsport, Dan and John: “I apologise for any hurt caused and trust we can put all aspects of this matter behind us.”
In response, John commented: “At no time during our participation in motorsports has Welch Motorsport, Dan or myself cheated. At all times during more than five decades of motorsport, I have participated with an ambition to win on merit with honour but never, at any time, to win at the risk of the loss of my integrity or the loss of the respect of my fellow competitors and fans of the sport.
“In the BTCC, we tried our best and the facts show that we tolerated what came our way with good grace and in good faith, in the interests of the series. Suffice to say we demonstrated our commitment and contribution to the ‘show’, our lack of ego, our forbearance and our intent to progress by skill and effort to compete on merit.”
Latest news
Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class
Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class Manthey nominated as Porsche team for 2024 WEC LMGT3 class
Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution
Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution
Toyota open to "sharing seats globally" among drivers amid NASCAR interest
Toyota open to "sharing seats globally" among drivers amid NASCAR interest Toyota open to "sharing seats globally" among drivers amid NASCAR interest
Verstappen: Stopping wet F1 races the only solution to visibility problems
Verstappen: Stopping wet F1 races the only solution to visibility problems Verstappen: Stopping wet F1 races the only solution to visibility problems
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever
How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.