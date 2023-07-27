As a result, Autosport removed the online version of the article from the website and digital version of the magazine.

Autosport acknowledges the serious harm to the reputations of Welch Motorsport, Dan and John that the article may have caused.

John is a former British and European Rallycross championship driver and British Rallycross champion, who went on to establish as owner and principal the Welch Motorsport racing team, with Dan as a driver. Together, Welch Motorsport, John and Dan have participated in seven British Touring Car Championship seasons and other national and international series.

During a motorsport career of more than 50 years, John has earned a reputation for his sportsmanship, competitiveness and integrity.

Autosport retracts all statements and imputations about deliberate cheating. Autosport is sorry for the harm that the article has caused and for any upset or distress it has caused John, Dan, their families and many friends inside and outside motorsport, and Welch Motorsport’s drivers, investors, sponsors, partners, employees and team members.

Peter Riches has withdrawn his statements and, by this article, makes his own unreserved apology to Welch Motorsport, Dan and John: “I apologise for any hurt caused and trust we can put all aspects of this matter behind us.”

In response, John commented: “At no time during our participation in motorsports has Welch Motorsport, Dan or myself cheated. At all times during more than five decades of motorsport, I have participated with an ambition to win on merit with honour but never, at any time, to win at the risk of the loss of my integrity or the loss of the respect of my fellow competitors and fans of the sport.

“In the BTCC, we tried our best and the facts show that we tolerated what came our way with good grace and in good faith, in the interests of the series. Suffice to say we demonstrated our commitment and contribution to the ‘show’, our lack of ego, our forbearance and our intent to progress by skill and effort to compete on merit.”