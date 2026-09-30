Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The Cadillac F1 Team is looking for a Race Strategy Industrial Placement.

This 12-month placement will give you the opportunity to get hands-on experience in supporting race strategy and tyre performance engineers with race preparation, race weekend operations and simulation activities.

Candidates will be studying towards a degree in Mathematics, Physics, Engineering, Computer Science, Data Science or a related discipline.

Applications close Friday 2 October 2026.

Formula One has the opportunity for an Engineering and Technology Summer Internship Programme.

This is an eight-week paid summer internship programme where you will work on projects that may involve designing and testing systems, developing software, analysing data, exploring new technologies or helping shape future connectivity, sensing and simulation systems.

Students will be from one of the following disciplines: Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Data Science and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Systems Engineering or other related STEM subjects.

Applications close 30 October 2026.

Join 23XI Racing as a Pit Stop Development Coach.

You will be developing and executing PDG practice plans in direct alignment with joint leadership, incorporating input from both 23XI Racing and LEGACY Motor Club pitcrew operations to ensure shared standards across both organisations.

Successful candidates will have a demonstrated understanding of NASCAR pitstop choreography, individual technique and workflow.

Red Bull Racing is recruiting a Marketing Guest Experience Coordinator.

This role supports Partners, guests and suppliers by delivering exceptional front-of-house service, coordinating guest logistics, assisting with hospitality and commercial activities, and providing event and administrative support.

You will have experience in fast-paced, customer-facing roles.

The Mercedes F1 Team has a vacancy for a Junior Race Team Support Technician.

You will be supporting other members of the Race Team with composites, fabrication and machining of new and existing pit equipment related projects as well as assisting with the build and servicing of pit equipment assemblies.

The ideal candidate will have proven experience in composite fitting, fabricating and machining skills to a high standard.