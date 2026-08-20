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Autosport magazine: We grade the 2026 F1 grid so far

It’s school report time for the class of 2026, plus we pick out the themes and tech battles to watch for the rest of the year

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
Published:
as Sept26 1A Cover B

The second half of the 2026 Formula 1 season is about to kick off, so the latest, September, issue of Autosport magazine includes our traditional driver gradings for the first half-term. This time Oleg Karpov plays schoolmaster and hands out the grades to the 22-strong class of 2026.

Thanks to the new regulations, there seem to be even more stories and subplots to follow than usual. Stuart Codling helpfully picks out the biggest themes to watch over the next few months, while Jake Boxall-Legge takes a look at the main tech battles that are playing out.

We also see how things are going at Audi and Cadillac, while Maurice Hamilton remembers one of F1’s great team bosses, 25 years after the death of Ken Tyrrell.

Rising British star Freddie Slater talks to Stephen Lickorish about his F3 title challenge in our Single Seaters section, and Gary Watkins hears from Till Bechtolsheimer about the next steps on the comeback road for Lola.

August was a big month for the world of rallying. As well as finally finding out who is taking over the promotion of the World Rally Championship, we’ve also had the FIA and several key figures head to the Grampian Forest Rally, the candidate event for the WRC’s 2027 Rally Scotland. Tom Howard was there, went for a special ride and chatted in the service park to see how things are shaping up.

After wins at Thruxton and Knockhill, Ash Sutton is poised to make history with a fifth British Touring Car Championship. Marcus Simmons explains the goings-on in our two BTCC debriefs, which lead our bumper National section.

We also celebrate 60 years of Santa Pod and pick out the stars and highlights of the BRDC Classic, which replaced the Silverstone Festival at the end of July.

There’s another special issue next month. As well as taking a closer look at Mercedes ace Antonelli, we will mark 60 years since the start of the legendary Can-Am series
with a selection of articles on the spectacular sportscars that for a time outpaced their F1 counterparts. Look out for our October issue from 17 September.  

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via the Le Mans 24 Hours, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each month? Subscribe today and never miss your fix of motorsport: autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

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