Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The Heart of Racing Team has an opening for a Number 2 Technician in GTP.

You will be traveling with the team to races and tests where you will disassemble, diagnose, inspect and reassemble race car components.

Successful candidates will have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in the racing industry, ideally with a background as an F1. F2, F3, Hypercar or LMP2 technician.

The FIA is recruiting a New Energy Safety and Rescue Manager.

In this role you will oversee the development and implementation of FIA regulations, guidelines, and operational procedures related to new technologies and support the development and implementation of FIA rescue procedures.

You will have 10 years’ experience in rescue operations, emergency response, firefighting or first responder activities especially in roles of incident command and crisis management.

Applications close 9 August 2026.

Join the Williams F1 Team as a Hospitality and Events Coordinator.

You will be supporting the coordination of guest programmes in line with partner objectives, assist with guest registration portals, guest data collection and guest communications and assist with accommodation coordination.

Candidates will have previous experience in hospitality, events or guest services.

Applications close 27 July 2026.

The Aston Martin F1 Team has a vacancy for a Design Engineer as part of the Performance Technologies Team.

This position requires you to generate innovative design concepts to improve car performance and develop and components and assemblies from concept through to detailed design and manufacture.

You will have a degree in Automotive, Mechanical, Motorsport Engineering or a related discipline.

Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team is looking for a Licensing Specialist.

You will support licensing initiatives, managing key retail and vendor relationships, maintaining sales and royalty reporting, identifying opportunities to maximise fan engagement through licensed products and merchandise and contributing to the licencing marketing plan and content.

The ideal candidate will have two to four years of experience in licencing, merchandise operations, retail management, consumer products or a related commercial role.