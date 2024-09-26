All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
General

Magazine: Norris dominates but Verstappen does enough

McLaren’s Singapore GP victory and more BTCC drama feature in this issue

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
Mag cover web 26 sep

Lando Norris’s supremacy at the Singapore Grand Prix and the 2024 Formula 1 title fight get top billing in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (26 September).

It was hard to decide on the angle for this week’s cover. On the one hand, Norris put in one of the most dominant non-Red Bull performances we’ve seen for a long time in Singapore. But, on the other, Max Verstappen (with a little help from Daniel Ricciardo’s fastest lap) minimised the points loss to seven and remains a chunky 52 ahead.

In the end, we went for the ‘dream is still on’ approach, partly because that tallies with McLaren team principal Andrea Stella’s attitude, and partly because the situation seems to sit neatly between Norris having a realistic title chance and merely a mathematical one.

As our in-depth coverage shows, McLaren will be encouraged that the MCL38 remained the pacesetter despite the requirement for its clever rear wing to be tweaked, but Red Bull has some upgrades coming and it’s hard to believe that it won’t strike back at some point over the final six events.

There’s no doubt that we have a brilliant British Touring Car title fight to settle at the Brands Hatch finale next month. Jake Hill and Tom Ingram have been outstanding this year, and it seems entirely appropriate that they are tied at the top of the table following a dramatic Silverstone weekend in soaking conditions. Marcus Simmons reports in this week’s issue, having just about dried out!

Titles were also up for grabs in the support categories. Stephen Lickorish brings you the latest from the British F4, Porsche and Mini paddocks in our 19-page National section that includes reports from Silverstone, Castle Combe, Thruxton and Donington Park, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at being a race mechanic.

We also reveal the four rising British talents who will battle it out for an F1 test and £200,000 in the Silverstone Autosport BRDC Award, plus look at the importance of Toyota’s decision to enter Australian Supercars from 2026.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via Le Mans, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Norris laps landmark LEGO® Technic McLaren P1™ around home of the British Grand Prix

Top Comments

Kevin Turner
More from
Kevin Turner
Final four 2024 Young Driver Award contenders chosen

Final four 2024 Young Driver Award contenders chosen

Autosport Awards
Final four 2024 Young Driver Award contenders chosen
Magazine: Piastri shows his class in Baku

Magazine: Piastri shows his class in Baku

General
Magazine: Piastri shows his class in Baku
On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner

On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner

Latest news

Ferrari on top of bouncing issues after identifying wind tunnel anomaly

Ferrari on top of bouncing issues after identifying wind tunnel anomaly

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ferrari on top of bouncing issues after identifying wind tunnel anomaly
FIA: It’s not too late to attract new marques to WRC in 2027

FIA: It’s not too late to attract new marques to WRC in 2027

WRC WRC
Rally Chile
FIA: It’s not too late to attract new marques to WRC in 2027
Marquez curious to try Ducati in bid to break Indonesian MotoGP hoodoo

Marquez curious to try Ducati in bid to break Indonesian MotoGP hoodoo

MGP MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Marquez curious to try Ducati in bid to break Indonesian MotoGP hoodoo
Jon Noble: The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga

Jon Noble: The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jon Noble: The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme

When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme

Plus
Plus
General
By Gary Watkins
When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Plus
Plus
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe