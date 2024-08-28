Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
1. Red Bull Racing - Content Creator - Milton Keynes
Red Bull Racing has the opportunity for a Content Creator on a 12 month fixed term contract.
The main aspect of this role is to film and create and high-quality videos for the Red Bull Technology Group and its wider stakeholders. This will include the ideation, shooting and editing of highly engaging and channel optimised video content.
You will have experience of working in fast-paced environments with top athletes and be an experienced camera operator.
2. SainteLoc Racing - Race Engineers - Saint-Etienne, France
SainteLoc Racing is looking for Race Engineers for its 2025 single-seater programs which include FRECA, FRMEC, EUROCUP3, Spanish F4 and F4 UAE.
You will be overseeing all aspects of set-up and performance for one of the race cars, including data acquisition and driver communication and will be required to attend all races, testing and similar sessions.
Candidates will have a degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent.
3. Williams Racing - Head of Aero Software - Grove
Williams Racing has an opening for the Head of Aero Software.
In this role you will be working closely with aerodynamicists, CFD specialists, designers and wind tunnel engineers to craft cutting-edge software solutions that accelerate car development and drive performance on the track.
Successful candidates will be an experienced software engineer with previous proven experience of team leadership.
4. Formula One - Data Solutions Executive, Marketing - London
Join Formula One as a Data Solutions Executive, Marketing.
You will be responsible for supporting the delivery of reports and insights that analyse business functions and key operations and performance metrics. Deliver reporting, target setting and projections for audience metrics.
You will have experience in an analytics role, using analytical concepts and statistical techniques and working with databases and dashboards using all relevant data to inform decisions.
5. Andretti Cadillac - Graduate Tyre Performance Engineer - Silverstone
Andretti Cadillac is recruiting a Graduate Tyre Performance Engineer.
This role is responsible for assisting the tyre performance engineers in their race weekend operations and reporting, assisting in the development of bespoke tools for analysing tyre performance and for assisting with tyre testing activities and tyre model correlation.
You will be experienced in performing data analysis, including data cleaning, transformation and visualisation, using Python, R, or equivalent.
