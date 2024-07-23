Touring car racing and rallying converge with new FIA category

The FIA has created a new entry-level touring car category that will see touring car racing and rallying converge.

The new TC Lite class, which will include two sub-classes, TCL4 and TCL5, will share existing Rally4 and Rally5 technical regulations and will form the base of the FIA’s touring car pyramid under TCR.

As a result, through minimal modifications Rally4 and Rally5 cars will be able to compete in both touring racing and rallying.

According to the FIA, the adaptations will be kept to a minimum so that the class remains cost-effective and the competitors are provided with a level playing field. The objective is to have the cars suitable for different motorsport competitions without the need for costly and time-consuming conversions between the cars’ rally and circuit specifications.

The minimum weight set will be adjusted to compensate for the removal of spare wheels, tools and handheld fire extinguishers, which are not required for circuit racing, while the addition of FIA-homologated racing nets will be mandatory. The cars will also use full-slick racing tyres.

The TCL5 class will be for the most accessible, entry-level cars with a power-to-weight ratio of around 6.0kg/bhp, while TCL4 cars will offer a step up in terms of performance, with approximately 5.1kg/bhp. The cars of both TC Lite classes will be fitted with sequential gearboxes.

“Introducing a pyramid structure to touring car racing is something that has been our aim for quite a while,” said Alan Gow, FIA Touring Car Commission President.

FIA TC concept Photo by: FIA

“TCR is a proven customer racing platform that works well both in national-level series and in world-level touring car racing. However, we have been missing an accessible entry-level platform.

“The introduction of the TC Lite ruleset fills that gap. Having the very same cars in rallying and touring car racing has plenty of benefits – it is cost-effective, sustainable, provides the competitors with a level playing field and creates opportunities for more available seat time.

“At the same time, the manufacturers and their customer racing programmes will be able to grow their business as the market of these cars will naturally broaden.”

Andrew Wheatley, FIA Road Sport Director, added: “The bottom tiers of the FIA Rally Pyramid have proven to be excellent entry-level classes in rallying, therefore broadening the use of these cars and making them compatible with circuit racing makes a lot of sense.

“This is a bit like in the group N days when you would sometimes see the same front-wheel-drive cars taking part in different disciplines. This is also good news for drivers at the early stages of their careers who, to develop their skills, look for as much time behind the wheel as possible. Having one car eligible for different types of events offers exactly that.”