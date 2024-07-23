All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
General

Touring car racing and rallying converge with new FIA category

The world motorsport governing body has formed a new entry-level touring car class where rally cars can compete

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
FIA TC concept

FIA TC concept

Photo by: FIA

The FIA has created a new entry-level touring car category that will see touring car racing and rallying converge.

The new TC Lite class, which will include two sub-classes, TCL4 and TCL5, will share existing Rally4 and Rally5 technical regulations and will form the base of the FIA’s touring car pyramid under TCR.

As a result, through minimal modifications Rally4 and Rally5 cars will be able to compete in both touring racing and rallying.

According to the FIA, the adaptations will be kept to a minimum so that the class remains cost-effective and the competitors are provided with a level playing field. The objective is to have the cars suitable for different motorsport competitions without the need for costly and time-consuming conversions between the cars’ rally and circuit specifications.

The minimum weight set will be adjusted to compensate for the removal of spare wheels, tools and handheld fire extinguishers, which are not required for circuit racing, while the addition of FIA-homologated racing nets will be mandatory. The cars will also use full-slick racing tyres.

The TCL5 class will be for the most accessible, entry-level cars with a power-to-weight ratio of around 6.0kg/bhp, while TCL4 cars will offer a step up in terms of performance, with approximately 5.1kg/bhp. The cars of both TC Lite classes will be fitted with sequential gearboxes.

“Introducing a pyramid structure to touring car racing is something that has been our aim for quite a while,” said Alan Gow, FIA Touring Car Commission President.

FIA TC concept

FIA TC concept

Photo by: FIA

“TCR is a proven customer racing platform that works well both in national-level series and in world-level touring car racing. However, we have been missing an accessible entry-level platform.

“The introduction of the TC Lite ruleset fills that gap. Having the very same cars in rallying and touring car racing has plenty of benefits – it is cost-effective, sustainable, provides the competitors with a level playing field and creates opportunities for more available seat time.

“At the same time, the manufacturers and their customer racing programmes will be able to grow their business as the market of these cars will naturally broaden.”

Andrew Wheatley, FIA Road Sport Director, added: “The bottom tiers of the FIA Rally Pyramid have proven to be excellent entry-level classes in rallying, therefore broadening the use of these cars and making them compatible with circuit racing makes a lot of sense.

“This is a bit like in the group N days when you would sometimes see the same front-wheel-drive cars taking part in different disciplines. This is also good news for drivers at the early stages of their careers who, to develop their skills, look for as much time behind the wheel as possible. Having one car eligible for different types of events offers exactly that.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How synthetic fuel is pushing boundaries

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Should the WRC re-introduce qualifying? The teams have their say

Should the WRC re-introduce qualifying? The teams have their say

WRC
Should the WRC re-introduce qualifying? The teams have their say
How a future WRC star and bizarre moments overshadowed Rovanpera's latest drubbing

How a future WRC star and bizarre moments overshadowed Rovanpera's latest drubbing

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Latvia
How a future WRC star and bizarre moments overshadowed Rovanpera's latest drubbing
Neuville, Tanak free to fight for WRC title - Hyundai

Neuville, Tanak free to fight for WRC title - Hyundai

WRC
Rally Latvia
Neuville, Tanak free to fight for WRC title - Hyundai

Latest news

FIA announces F1 teams' rejection of points system changes

FIA announces F1 teams' rejection of points system changes

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
FIA announces F1 teams' rejection of points system changes
How Prema is gearing up for IndyCar in 2025

How Prema is gearing up for IndyCar in 2025

INDY IndyCar
How Prema is gearing up for IndyCar in 2025
Autosport Podcast: Hungarian GP analysis

Autosport Podcast: Hungarian GP analysis

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Autosport Podcast: Hungarian GP analysis
How a power struggle prompted Audi’s bombshell move for Binotto

How a power struggle prompted Audi’s bombshell move for Binotto

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
How a power struggle prompted Audi’s bombshell move for Binotto

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Plus
Plus
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

Plus
Plus
General
By Marcus Simmons
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe