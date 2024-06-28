Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
1. Pirelli Motorsport - Motorsport Graduate Engineer - Didcot
Pirelli Motorsport has an opportunity for a Motorsport Graduate Engineer which will involve working both in Didcot and at race events in the UK and abroad.
You will be involved in most aspects of tyre engineering, providing professional trackside support service with respect to a variety of motorsport events.
One aspect of this role will be to analyse and interpret race data on behalf of Pirelli and your allocated motorsport team(s).
2. Williams Racing - Internal Communications Executive - Grove
Williams Racing is recruiting an Internal Communications Executive.
In this role you will be key in the execution of the internal communications strategy ensuring organisational initiatives and projects are successfully communicated to employees and stakeholders.
Successful candidates will be a great storyteller and have experience of developing and delivering corporate employee/internal communications.
3. Alpine F1 Team - Graphic & Wrap Technician - Enstone
The Alpine F1 Team is looking for a Graphic and Wrap Technician to join their Paint and Graphics department.
In this role you will be responsible for the preparation of vinyl graphics, utilising your expertise in Roland printers and software to ensure precision and quality.
Candidates must have experience in the preparation of vinyl graphics, preferably in a motorsport or automotive setting.
4. McLaren F1 Team - Graduate Aerodynamics Design Engineer - Woking
The McLaren F1 Team has an opportunity for a Graduate Aerodynamics Design Engineer who will be responsible for designing aero surfaces and wind tunnel model components.
You will be familiar with CAD Methodologies, workflow and your development area and have a degree in Mechanical, Automotive or Aeronautical engineering.
Applications close on Sunday 30 June 2024.
5. Jaguar TCS Racing - Electrical Technician - Kidlington
There is an opportunity to join Jaguar TCS Racing as an Electrical Technician.
This role will include building electrical wiring harnesses and fault finding and diagnostics.
To be considered for this position you will have experience producing wiring assemblies for advanced engineering projects.
Applications close on 19 July 2024.
