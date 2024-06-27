Magazine: Spanish Grand Prix review and Super Touring special
A close finish in the Spanish Grand Prix and a Super Touring special form part of a bumper 92-page issue of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (27 June).
at Brands Hatch, Marcus Simmons talks to two-time British Touring Car champion Alain Menu, and we pick out the top 10 machines of the 1991-2001 two-litre era.
and will bring you the highlights from the on-track action in next week’s issue (4 July).
