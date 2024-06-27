All Series
General

Magazine: Spanish Grand Prix review and Super Touring special

A close finish in the Spanish Grand Prix and a Super Touring special form part of a bumper 92-page issue of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (27 June).

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
WEB 27 Jun
Now things are getting interesting. Yes, Max Verstappen won again last weekend, but McLaren’s pace at a circuit many expected to be prime Red Bull territory suggests we have some fine Formula 1 battles to come in 2024.
Lando Norris’s early fight with Verstappen in Spain – hard but just about fair – also suggests he’s ready to consistently challenge the Dutchman. A championship contest might be a little far-fetched – Verstappen is 69 points ahead and has won seven of the 10 grands prix so far – but we’re now at a stage where we should have some interesting races at the front of the field.
Aside from our Spanish GP coverage, this week we look back at one of the great periods in touring car history. Tom Howard previews this weekend’s Super Touring Power event
at Brands Hatch, Marcus Simmons talks to two-time British Touring Car champion Alain Menu, and we pick out the top 10 machines of the 1991-2001 two-litre era.
Autosport will be on stage at Brands to hear from some of the period’s key figures,
and will bring you the highlights from the on-track action in next week’s issue (4 July).
Jake Hill will be one of the stars at Brands and, as we explain this week, he strengthened his 2024 BTCC title credentials by moving to the top of the table at Oulton Park.
The Spa 24 Hours is 100 years old in 2024 and, ahead of this weekend’s enduro at the famous Belgian circuit, Gary Watkins picks out the milestone moments of an event that’s had its ups and downs.
Look out for a full report in next week’s issue, which will also include Austrian GP action and our British GP preview.
Verstappen making his Goodwood Festival of Speed debut, a new historic initiative from the British Automobile Racing Club and reports from British GT at Spa, GB3 at the Hungaroring and BTCC supports at Oulton are all part of our 16-page National section.
For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain's club-racing scene via Le Mans, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

Previous article Aston Martin to build Alonso-commissioned sportscar

