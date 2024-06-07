New for 2025: Two six-hour races – the unparalleled thrill and challenge of endurance
Gedlich Racing’s overall portfolio of series and winter racing weekends grows once more in 2025, as two all-new six-hour endurance races will create an exciting new platform for GT teams that favour longer-distance racing.
In its inaugural season, two races will be held at a pair of Portugal and Spain’s finest venues; the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. With the race set to six hours and a careful eligibility criteria focused on the fastest cars in premiere-level GT championships, the races will be the ideal platform for experienced squadrons competing at the highest levels of global endurance competition, as well as teams taking the first steps into longer-distance formats.
Qualifying sessions for the race will take place on Saturday, while the race itself will be the focus of Sunday. The timetable will be planned to allow for racing into the sunset on the weekend, providing the complete endurance experience for our competitors. In addition to the main event, there will also be high-calibre support categories in the paddock, ensuring a ‘big’ feel to both weekends.
The class format for the six-hour races will borrow from the existing GT and GT4 Winter Series. GT3 cars will be permitted in the top class, with a bevy of additional classes for GT2 machinery, as well as the fastest single-make GT racing cars from Porsche, Lamborghini and Ferrari. GT4 cars and the ever-popular Porsche Cayman GT4 CS will also be permitted, but no cars below that level of performance will be accepted. Equally, Prototypes will continue to race exclusively within the Prototype Winter Series, ensuring that GT teams can take the spotlight.
Cars that fit within the performance window of the six-hour races, that are not defined above, will be permitted to enter in the catch-all ‘Cup X’ class. As with many other Gedlich Racing projects, the six-hour races in Portimão and Barcelona will have per race both an overall champion and class winners to ensure that trophies can be fought for in all classes.
