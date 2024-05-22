Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Honda Racing Corporation UK (HRC UK) is a new company founded by Honda Racing Corporation to perform post-race maintenance and preparation tasks on the Honda build current F1 power units.

As a Power Unit System Engineer your role will be to look after the operation and reliability of the power units (ICE and ERS System) both trackside and at the factory.

You will have knowledge of F1 power units and the ability to analyse data from power unit reliability and performance.

McLaren Racing is looking for a Graduate Aerodynamicist.

The purpose of this role is to improve aerodynamic performance of the race car by contributing to the design and testing of new components and analysing CFD, wind tunnel and track data.

Applications close on Sunday 26 May 2024.

The Alpine F1 Team has the opportunity for a Graphic & Wrap Technician.

In this role you will be preparing and producing vinyl graphics for race cars, ensuring accuracy and adherence to team branding guidelines.

Candidates must have extensive experience in the preparation of vinyl graphics.

Formula One is recruiting a Producer who would be based at the Media and Technology Centre in Biggin Hill.

One aspect of this role will be to work within the F1TV and Track TV production team with regards to planning and organising production assets, shoots and shows.

To be considered for this role you will need qualifications in media studies with specific focus on TV production and to have good knowledge of working in a Live Production Gallery.

Andretti Cadillac has the opportunity for a Head of Aero Design to join its team at the new Silverstone Facility.

You will be responsible for the management and coordination of all design functions related to the aerodynamic development of the team’s race cars, including Surface, Model and Mechanical.

For this role you will need a minimum of 12 years’ experience in a similar role within the motorsport industry.