Magazine: F1 Imola Grand Prix review

It wasn’t a classic, at least not for the first hour. But if a race can be judged on the finish, then the contest at Imola was one of the better Formula 1 events of 2024 so far.

In our in-depth report, Jake Boxall-Legge explains how a combination of Red Bull getting its sums slightly wrong on the hard tyre, McLaren’s new-found pace, and some fine work by Norris made the final stages at Imola tense. Yes, Verstappen won again, but this time he really had to work for it.

Away from the battle at the front, which heads to Monaco this weekend, Williams is still point-less this season. Nevertheless, work continues apace behind the scenes, as team boss James Vowles explains in this week’s six-page feature.

This Sunday is one of the biggest in the motorsport year because, after the Monaco GP, the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place. Despite all its recent controversy, Penske qualified 1-2-3 and there are plenty of other storylines to look out for. Joey Barnes is your guide to America’s greatest race in our preview.

Last weekend was a busy one in UK motorsport. Too busy – argues Stephen Lickorish in his National column – but we still bring you the news and highlights from Silverstone, Snetterton, Thruxton, Oulton Park, Mallory Park, Bishopscourt, Cadwell Park and Pembrey.

We also have our latest guest column from Trevor Carlin, covering the time Max Mosley encouraged him to make an F1 entry, while Alex Kalinauckas suggests something he thinks would have made the Imola GP a better spectacle…

