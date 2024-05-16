Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

This role with Formula One is on a 12 month fixed term basis and is reporting into the Head of Fan Strategy and Planning.

You will apply research techniques to solving real-world challenges and finding opportunities for improvement across multiple projects, teams, and business units. You will support and manage research & insights projects throughout the company, with the aim of understanding fans better, how they engage with F1, and identifying key target groups who would potentially increase their consumption in key markets.

You should have experience in an insights, planning or strategy role, either client or agency side, a sound understanding of TV metrics, digital platforms and analytics and experience in managing research projects across different geographies.

United Autosports is an established race-winning team contesting multiple endurance racing series around the world, as well as being the custodians of an impressive collection of some of the most iconic historic racecars.

The role will require domestic and international travel and a willingness to work the hours a role of this kind requires including race, test and display events. Tasks will involve the restoration and preparation of historically important race cars including stripping, assembly and servicing of race cars at the workshop and events worldwide.

The successful candidate will need to have a minimum of Formula 3, LMP3 or Historic racing/preparation or other relevant motorsport experience and exhibit strong mechanical and organisational skills.

As part of this internship, you will provide ideas and solutions using the best techniques available such as AI, statistical analysis, and data manipulation techniques. You will have the ability to implement, test and deploy AI techniques and data processes to extract car performance from the data we generate.

The successful candidate will have a background in computer science, maths or similar, with a flair for new technologies and methods. Coding skills in C++, Python, R or Matlab will be useful. Knowledge of Machine Learning models would be a distinct advantage.

You will work with the Senior Content Manager to define and deliver on a content strategy. With a focus on editorial, branded mid-form and audio content, you will provide input to the ideation and execution of the Teams key content series.

Tasks will involve conceptualising, organising, creating, and distributing content on managed channels as well as managing the delivery of content across the marketing team, with a focus on ensuring content that is produced is readily available to optimise its reach and viewership.

You should have a demonstrable understanding of key content trends and success metrics as well as expertise in content management and a deep knowledge of specific channel best practice and insight.

Team Virage are a motor racing team based in Valencia, Spain. Involved in European Le Mans Series, Le Mans Cup, Ligier European Series and Ultimate Cup Series. They run LMP2, LMP3, JSP4 and F3R cars.

In this role you will take charge of tasks at the workshop and during on-track activities in the ELMS, Le Mans Cup, Ligier European Series and Ultimate Cup championships.

In addition to the coordination of mechanics and preparation of racecars, other tasks will involve monitoring material and consumables stocks and establishing purchases lists and follow-ups of joblists on cars, logistics and material.