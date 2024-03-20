Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Red Bull Racing is looking for a Junior Mechanic to join its Heritage Team.

You would be a #3 Mechanic who will be undertaking the preparation of all the legacy Red Bull Racing cars. This role will involve travelling to events where you will running and setting up the teams show cars.

This is an opportunity for a newly qualified mechanic or one who is looking to start a career in motorsport with this role as a first step to joining the Red Bull Racing F1 Team.

Applications for this role close on 26 March 2024.

Formula One has an opening for a Talent and Learning Coordinator.

In this role you will be supporting and coordinating employee training and development activities. This will involve updating the system with all training booked, delivered and courses attended.

Successful candidates will have experience in administration and coordinating training and development activities.

Lola Cars is looking to expand its team and is looking for a Performance and Simulation Engineer.

This role will involve working closely with the Race Engineer and Driver to optimise performance across events.

To be considered for this role you will need a minimum of two years’ experience in a trackside role within top-tier motorsport and a Mechanical, Automotive or Aeronautical Engineering degree would be desirable.

Applications close 31 March 2024.

The Alpine F1 Team is recruiting an Aerodynamics Performance Engineer.

In this role you will be leading track testing and correlation projects and tackling aerodynamics problems to enhance the output of the team’s aerodynamic development programmes.

You will have experience in either aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics or performance engineering in a top motorsport category to be considered for this role.

Join the Haas F1 Team as a Junior Composite Design Engineer, based in Maranello, Italy.

One aspect of this role is design studies for the concept stage of the new car design program.

Candidates must be a graduate in Mechanical Engineering and have a minimum of two years’ experience working as a composite design engineer within motorsport.