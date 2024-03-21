All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
General

Magazine: What’s wrong at Mercedes this time?

‘What’s wrong at Mercedes this time?’ is the question we ask in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (21 March).

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
WEB 21st Mar

It might sound harsh but, given that Ferrari and McLaren haven’t won a Formula 1 world title since 2008, many neutrals have been looking to Mercedes to provide opposition to Red Bull. And, so far in this second ground-effect era, it has failed to do so.

For this year, a change in design concept created some hope that Mercedes could turn the tide. It still could but, as Alex Kalinauckas and Jake Boxall-Legge show in our cover feature, there are plenty of hurdles to overcome.

That’s perhaps to be expected given Red Bull’s head start in this ruleset, but F1 needs someone to challenge Max Verstappen sooner rather than later, and it would be nice to see Lewis Hamilton end his time at Mercedes with some stirring performances at the front before heading to Ferrari.

Ollie Bearman beat Hamilton to his Ferrari debut by subbing for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 18-year-old Briton did a fine job, so we’ve taken a look through the history books this week to pick out the 10 drivers who impressed the most while making their world championship debuts for the famous team.

McLaren has achieved one motorsport goal this season. Thanks to Sam Bird’s fine last-lap pass in Brazil, the Woking squad is now a winner in Formula E. Stefan Mackley was in Sao Paulo to see how Bird scored his first win in over two years.

The other big event last weekend was the Sebring 12 Hours. Cadillac perhaps should have won and Porsche could have done, but it was Acura that took a narrow victory in a dramatic finish, as Joey Barnes reports.

British Touring Car star Colin Turkington’s increasingly eclectic club exploits lead our 13-page National section, which includes coverage of the Silverstone event that has kicked off the 2024 UK season and two different ways of making progress in motorsport.

Anthony Davidson also picks out his favourite racing car, while ex-F1 engineer Rob Smedley talks about his latest karting initiative in our guest column.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via the Le Mans 24 Hours, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Kevin Turner
More from
Kevin Turner
Top 10: Ranking the greatest BTCC champions

Top 10: Ranking the greatest BTCC champions

BTCC
Top 10: Ranking the greatest BTCC champions
Magazine: F1 Bahrain GP review, MotoGP and IndyCar previews

Magazine: F1 Bahrain GP review, MotoGP and IndyCar previews

General
Magazine: F1 Bahrain GP review, MotoGP and IndyCar previews
How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

Latest news

Morbidelli: "Good to have a normal crash and be okay" after MotoGP winter scare

Morbidelli: "Good to have a normal crash and be okay" after MotoGP winter scare

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Morbidelli: "Good to have a normal crash and be okay" after MotoGP winter scare
Quartararo: Yamaha's improved Portugal MotoGP form "not unexpected"

Quartararo: Yamaha's improved Portugal MotoGP form "not unexpected"

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Quartararo: Yamaha's improved Portugal MotoGP form "not unexpected"
Times F1 team-mates were not equal – car changes and team orders

Times F1 team-mates were not equal – car changes and team orders

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Times F1 team-mates were not equal – car changes and team orders
Marquez: Portugal MotoGP practice crash down to "instinct"

Marquez: Portugal MotoGP practice crash down to "instinct"

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Marquez: Portugal MotoGP practice crash down to "instinct"

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Plus
Plus
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation

The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation

Plus
Plus
General
By James Newbold
The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023

Plus
Plus
General
By Autosport Staff
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Plus
Plus
General
By Stephen Lickorish
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe