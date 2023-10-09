Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

F1 Drive is Formula 1 and Tottenham Hotspur’s 15-year partnership, bringing a fully electric karting experience built by leading track engineers and accredited by the National Karting Association. You will manage the day-to-day operations and oversee all karting systems and software, including timing and booking systems. You should have previous experience working in a go karting facility at a team leader or senior marshal level and possess an extensive knowledge of go karting and motorsport.

Travel to races and test events, define the race car set-up and deliver the race strategy to ensure the best race finishing position. You will be using motorsport electronic data systems such as, Pi Toolbox, McLaren Atlas, Magnetti Marelli, Bosch and TAG, so experience and competence using these tools are required.

Using production equipment to create & capture content that builds awareness and moves brands forward, you will handle all social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, TikTok, and YouTube. To be considered for this role you should have 2+ years of professional experience operating in a similar role and have working knowledge of Sprinklr.

MGI Engineering have launched an F1 team from scratch, managed an entry into the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a sports car collaboration with Renault Alpine and the Class 40 sailing project ‘Caterham Challenge’. This junior role involves modelling and drafting using 3D CAD software, taking concepts from initial design through to final detail design and development.

Joining the Partnership Acquisition Team, you will help to secure partnerships and Licensees by creating proposals, conducting market research, coordinating meetings and appointments, and providing support to the commercial sales team. This is a great opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the competitive world of Formula 1, so if you have excellent organisational and time management skills with the ability to handle multiple tasks whilst meet deadlines then this could be your route into F1.