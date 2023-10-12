Magazine: Verstappen seals F1 world title in Qatar GP

First, Max Verstappen became a three-time Formula 1 world champion before the Qatar Grand Prix even started, and he’s still only 26. Many of us who feel old would prefer title number three to have been clinched on a Sunday at Watkins Glen rather than in the Middle East desert on a Saturday, before a tyre-regulated ‘victory parade’ in the GP itself.

But those tyre dramas threw up their own quirks to the weekend, which included a sensational performance – and maiden F1 victory in the sprint race – for McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. Alex Kalinauckas brings you all the lowdown from the Losail circuit.

One year after Verstappen’s 2015 F1 debut, Ash Sutton took his first steps in the British Touring Car Championship. And, like the Dutchman, he has since become a force of nature in his own particular arena. Last weekend at Brands Hatch he drove his NAPA Racing Ford Focus, run by the renamed Alliance Racing team, to his record-equalling fourth crown, and he achieved something rather special in the process. Marcus Simmons was on hand in the Kent countryside to see Tom Ingram hand over the crown, and some explosive action in the final race once the titles were all done and dusted.

For Sutton in Britain, read Shane van Gisbergen in Australia. The NASCAR-bound New Zealander couldn’t leave the Supercars scene down under without a parting shot. And although the 2023 title is looking tricky, he found himself, his Triple Eight Chevrolet and co-driver Richie Stanaway in the right position for Bathurst 1000 glory. Andrew van Leeuwen tells the story from Mount Panorama.

We also look ahead to what’s probably the craziest title fight in all of international motorsport: the destiny of the first ever IMSA SportsCar hypercar (OK, GTP to the Americans!) crown. James Newbold previews this weekend’s Petit Le Mans finale and talks to key players from the Cadillac, Acura, Porsche and BMW ranks. They’re all in with a shout…

We also bring you all the latest in the national motorsport scene, with Stephen Lickorish on hand at Brands as the BTCC categories crowned their 2023 champions.

