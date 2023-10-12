Magazine: Verstappen seals F1 world title in Qatar GP
It’s a week for hailing champions in the latest edition of Autosport magazine, out today (12 October).
First, Max Verstappen became a three-time Formula 1 world champion before the Qatar Grand Prix even started, and he’s still only 26. Many of us who feel old would prefer title number three to have been clinched on a Sunday at Watkins Glen rather than in the Middle East desert on a Saturday, before a tyre-regulated ‘victory parade’ in the GP itself.
But those tyre dramas threw up their own quirks to the weekend, which included a sensational performance – and maiden F1 victory in the sprint race – for McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. Alex Kalinauckas brings you all the lowdown from the Losail circuit.
One year after Verstappen’s 2015 F1 debut, Ash Sutton took his first steps in the British Touring Car Championship. And, like the Dutchman, he has since become a force of nature in his own particular arena. Last weekend at Brands Hatch he drove his NAPA Racing Ford Focus, run by the renamed Alliance Racing team, to his record-equalling fourth crown, and he achieved something rather special in the process. Marcus Simmons was on hand in the Kent countryside to see Tom Ingram hand over the crown, and some explosive action in the final race once the titles were all done and dusted.
For Sutton in Britain, read Shane van Gisbergen in Australia. The NASCAR-bound New Zealander couldn’t leave the Supercars scene down under without a parting shot. And although the 2023 title is looking tricky, he found himself, his Triple Eight Chevrolet and co-driver Richie Stanaway in the right position for Bathurst 1000 glory. Andrew van Leeuwen tells the story from Mount Panorama.
We also look ahead to what’s probably the craziest title fight in all of international motorsport: the destiny of the first ever IMSA SportsCar hypercar (OK, GTP to the Americans!) crown. James Newbold previews this weekend’s Petit Le Mans finale and talks to key players from the Cadillac, Acura, Porsche and BMW ranks. They’re all in with a shout…
We also bring you all the latest in the national motorsport scene, with Stephen Lickorish on hand at Brands as the BTCC categories crowned their 2023 champions.
Vasseur urges FIA to find F1 track limits solutions after Qatar GP "festival"
Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC
The brothers giving a different perspective to sportscar racing
Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
