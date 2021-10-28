Tickets Subscribe
General News

Start your engines! NASCAR 21: Ignition officially launches, available to play today

By:

Motorsport Games’ officially licensed NASCAR game arrives for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, bringing fans our most authentic NASCAR experience to date.

Start your engines! NASCAR 21: Ignition officially launches, available to play today

MIAMI, FL - October 28, 2021 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and Esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today the official launch of NASCAR 21: Ignition, available to play today. The newest instalment in the officially licensed NASCAR gaming franchise is available for Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, and PC through the Steam store. Games come with a free upgrade path for the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S post-launch, with free downloadable upgrades available for other users.

 

The official launch trailer for NASCAR 21: Ignition can be found here.

NASCAR 21: Ignition is available in both Standard and Champions Editions. Players who purchase the Champions Edition will receive exclusive availability to unlock Bill Elliott as a playable character, his paint schemes, in-game career boost, and the season pass, including all three DLC packs. The season pass will release additional paint schemes and three other NASCAR legend drivers.

“NASCAR 21: Ignition is out and we couldn’t be more excited to share our game with the fans,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “Our team has poured its passion into this game, along with adding Unreal Engine and rFactor physics, to create the most authentic, realistic, and dynamic NASCAR simulation we’ve ever produced. Fans will truly be able to feel the thrill of getting behind the wheel and racing to glory in NASCAR 21: Ignition.”

“The launch of NASCAR 21: Ignition is the next evolution of console video games and comes at a time when attention around the sport is high as a champion is set to be crowned,” said Nick Rend, Managing Director of Gaming and Esports, NASCAR. “Leaning into Epic’s Unreal engine, Motorsport Games has developed new elements of customisation in this game that will further immerse gamers by enabling them to put their own spin on NASCAR.”

NASCAR 21: Ignition is developed and published by Motorsport Games and is powered by Unreal Engine and Studio 397’s highly-acclaimed rFactor physics engine. The use of both Unreal Engine and rFactor physics gives users a more authentic driving experience, immersive gameplay, dynamic AI, and stunning visuals. NASCAR 21: Ignition contains the official drivers, teams, and tracks from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, including broadcast quality pre-race build-up and post-race replays. MRN Radio provides all broadcast voice-over work, giving players the Voice of NASCAR while they play. Drivers are face-scanned into the game to provide the most realistic representations, with heightened attention to detail regarding tracks, grandstands, and pit experiences.

This year’s game comes complete with new updates and additions, built upon the foundations of previous iterations. Motorsport Games developed a brand new Paint Booth, offering unparalleled levels of customisation to create NASCAR paint schemes, complete with an iconic race number. Players can choose from several modes, such as Play Now, Career Mode, or Online Multiplayer.

Players can purchase either physical or digital versions of the game, available on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Steam. Find the full information here.

To keep up with the latest Motorsport Game news visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

