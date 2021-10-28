Magazine: F1 United States GP review

The Red Bull and Mercedes cars are currently so close that small details make the difference at any given circuit. Such was the case in Austin, as Red Bull turned around a big deficit on Friday to come out on top in last Sunday’s race.

Alex Kalinauckas explains how the team did it, which helped Verstappen to a 12-point lead in the drivers’ championship, as well as assessing all the contenders in our regular driver ratings feature.

The recent fan survey conducted by F1 and Motorsport Network provided some interesting results. They included McLaren being voted the most popular team and Verstappen topping the driver vote. James Allen talks about the project in one of our columns.

While this year’s F1 fight rages on, with five GPs still to go, several other titles were clinched last weekend. Megan White reports on Jamie Chadwick’s successful defence of the W Series crown, while Marcus Simmons was at Brands Hatch to witness Ash Sutton become a three-time British Touring Car champion.

Stephen Lickorish also saw how the titles were decided in the TOCA support series at Brands, while Lewis Duncan writes about Fabio Quartararo securing his first MotoGP championship at the same time as Marc Marquez led a rare Honda 1-2 at Misano.

There’s also coverage of all the big international events, including Extreme E’s visit to Sardinia, and the club events around the United Kingdom, such as the historic Birkett Relay at Silverstone.

The 50th Formula Ford Festival will take place at Brands Hatch this weekend. To celebrate, we spoke to some of the key figures from a selection of the greatest Festival finals, including future F1 drivers Johnny Herbert and Jan Magnussen, plus endurance racing star and Le Mans winner Nick Tandy.

There’s also a preview of the MotorsportDays LIVE event set to take place at Silverstone on 5-6 November.

