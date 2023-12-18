Subscribe
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.

Updated
Motorsport Jobs of the week

1. Alpine F1 Team - Digital Content Creator - Enstone

Alpine F1 Team are looking for a Digital Content Creator to join their Communications Team.

In this role you will be working with the Senior Brand and Partners Communication Manager and you will support the planning and production of photo and video content across the Formula 1 season.

The successful candidate will have experience creating creative content for social media sites and shooting photography and video to a high standard for a large brand.

2. Formula One - Event Delivery Manager - London

Formula One are recruiting an Event Delivery Manager who will be responsible for operational planning and delivery of the Formula 1 fan areas of each grand prix.

To be considered for this role you will have extensive experience in a similar role at a fast paced dynamic organisation and with proven event operational experience.

3. M-Sport - #2 Rally Raid Technician - Cockermouth

M-Sport UK are leaders in a number of motorsport series including World Rally.

This role as a #2 Rally Raid Technician will be supporting the #1 Technician in build specifications and set ups.

The team are looking for someone with over two years of experience as either a 2 Rally/Rally Raid/Racing Technician or Junior Technician.

4. W Racing Team (WRT) - Mechanic - Saint-Ghislain

The W Racing Team (WRT) have a vacancy for a Mechanic who will be directly responsible for the preparation and build-up of race cars.

The role will include ensuring the correct build-up of a race car and communicate about the daily plans towards the Chief Mechanic.

To be considered for the role you will have a minimum of three years of work experience as a mechanic in the motorsport sector, ideally in F1, LMP2, LMH, LMDh, FE, DTM or GT3. You will also have the ability to be part of the pitstop crew either as a gunner or wheeler.

5. WAE Parts Coordinator - Formula E Parts Coordinator - Kidlington

WAE Technologies Limited are looking for a Parts Coordinator to join their Formula E department. This role is to manage all the car parts for the Jaguar Racing Formula E team throughout their life cycle.

One aspect of this role will be to collate part requirements from different departments.

You will have previously operated as a #1 mechanic at a race/rally team on a world stage.

Applications must be received by 12 January 2024.

