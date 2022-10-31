MotorsportDays LIVE - The 2023 season starts this week!

In its fourth year, MotorsportDays LIVE has become the hub where championships, teams, drivers and manufacturers meet, sign racing contracts, reveal calendars and put their latest cars out on the track for drivers to test.

It’s free to attend by registering online or at the door. To jump the queues, register in advance here: https://www.motorsportdays.live/

This year, over 50 different racing championships will be represented, from touring cars to prototypes, from classics to drifting. Many are offering test drives on the International Circuit for prospective 2023 drivers. For those taking their first steps into the sport, Motorsport UK will guide novices through the process to get on the grid next year.

A bridge to a new season

This year’s event inaugurates the spectacular new bridge that links the recently opened hotel with the Formula 1 pits and paddock. Visitors to MotorsportDays LIVE will be among the first to take the new route into the heart of the circuit, giving a premium, weatherproof walkway from the car parks to the exhibition in the Silverstone Wing. After browsing the exhibition, which features a high-level circuit viewing gallery, guests can go downstairs to meet the championships and manufacturers in the pit garages.

Top championships to offer test drives

High-profile championships such as the British Endurance Championship and TCR UK will be present, looking to host existing teams and drivers as well as attracting newcomers to their growing grids.

With championships from promoters such as BARC, MSVR, BRSCC and the British Drift Championship, it's a rare opportunity to meet the UK’s leading clubs together in one venue. The growth of lower-cost championships is a topical theme. The 750 Motor Club has an array of championships to suit all budgets, from the modern Clio Sport Championship to its Historic 750 Formula. The club has chosen to expand its presence at MotorsportDays LIVE with a display that will span four of the vast Formula 1 garages in the Silverstone Wing.

Some of the fastest UK championships will light up the track, with three of the most innovative prototype manufacturers in the world, Praga, Radical and Revolution, committing to the show. Praga’s lightweight, turbocharged R1 featured in a successful one-make Cup on top UK circuits this year. Radical is one of the largest producers of racing cars in the world, selling over 2,000 cars over the past two decades and will continue its 25th anniversary celebrations at the event, demonstrating a well-established racing ladder from entry-level SR1 to the turbocharged SR10.

Revolution launched its first car, the Revolution A-One, at the inaugural MotorsportDays LIVE show in 2018. Its fastest car, the Revolution A-One 500SC, is a 500 bhp supercharged racer with high downforce and, like Praga and Radical, will be offering potential customers the chance to sample the speed at Silverstone.

This year, the MK Cup 200 has chosen MotorsportDays LIVE to launch its cost-effective racer, featuring a control sealed Hayabusa race engine fitted to a Seven-esque chassis from MK Sports Cars.

Ben Whibley, event director, commented: “MotorsportDays LIVE has become the place where the new season starts early. No other event brings together such a vast range of championships, with most offering the chance to test cars to the limit at the home of the British Grand Prix. It’s an unmissable event for drivers, teams and newcomers to the sport.”

How to register

It’s free to attend if you register in advance at www.motorsportdays.live.

Test drives should be booked directly with the exhibitor.

Dates and times

Friday 4 November 08:30 – 17:00

Saturday 5 November 08:30 – 16:00