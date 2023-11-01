Motorsport Network Appoints Mike Spinelli, Travis Okulski As Group Editorial Leaders

NEW YORK, November 1, 2023 – Motorsport Network, the leading independent global digital media platform in motorsport and automotive, today announced the hiring of Mike Spinelli as Head of Content and Travis Okulski as Editorial Director, Automotive. Spinelli will work on brand extensions across the Motorsport Network portfolio, including Motorsport.com and Autosport, while Okulski will focus on Motor1, InsideEVs, and RideApart. Both hires come as part of the recent acquisition and investment in Motorsport Network by GMF Capital to expand the presence and scope of these titles.

Spinelli brings more than two decades of automotive and motorsports media experience to the role. He was the founding editor of Jalopnik, editor in chief of 0-60 magazine, and co-founder of the /DRIVE YouTube channel, as well as a writer, producer and host of automotive videos on YouTube and cable TV, including the show /DRIVE on NBC Sports. Most recently, he was writer and story editor for the IMSA GTP docuseries, Win the Weekend.

“I’m truly energized by the entire Motorsport Network team,” Spinelli said. “We have a once-in-a-career opportunity to revitalize the mission of motorsports and automotive media, while sharing our access, knowledge, and obsessions with a dynamic and expanding community of fans and enthusiasts. It's a thrilling time to cover this particular surface area of sports and technology."

Okulski has spent the last decade in automotive media. He started Business Insider’s automotive coverage and had stints as editor in chief at both Jalopnik and Road & Track, where he oversaw a total revamp of America’s longest running sports car magazine. Most recently, he was Road & Track’s editor at large, focusing on print and web feature stories.

“I’m stoked for the opportunity to join Motorsport Network and lead such highly regarded titles,” said Okulski. “I’m looking forward to growing and developing these brands into must-read destinations for longtime and brand new car enthusiasts alike as well as creating valuable resources for car shoppers.”

About Motorsport Network:

With 40 million-plus monthly unique users and an active social media community of more than 15 million followers, Motorsport Network is the world’s largest independent motorsport and automotive media platform. The nearly 50 flagship digital properties include prominent automotive industry brands Motor1.com, InsideEVs, and RideApart, as well as leading racing properties such as Motorsport.com, Autosport, Motorsport-Total, and GPOne.