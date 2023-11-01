Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Audi Formula Racing was founded for the brand’s Formula 1 entry from 2026 with an internally developed power unit and its own factory team.

You and your department will be responsible for the development of the electric drive (MGU-K) from the concept to the fully developed - the MGU-K is an evolution of the original KERS unit.

As head of the department, you will also be responsible for all personnel issues of the department, the organisation of the department, CAPA and schedules, budget limits, and the maintenance of the management systems as well as the process and interface agreements.

For your application to be successful you must have a technical degree in a field such as electrical engineering, drive technology, mechatronics or comparable and have professional experience in a comparable position in motorsport and have gained leadership experience, ideally in F1.

The ACO is the creator and organiser of the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans first founded in 1923.

This role leads the ACO's permanent team responsible for drafting and enforcing sporting regulations, as well as overseeing the activities of officials and key service providers who complete the sporting team during events.

You will develop and implement the processes used by the Race Control and the Panel of Stewards, including defining and monitoring the specifications for key suppliers, such as timing, race direction software, radio communications and marshalling.

Extensive experience is required for this role, so you will need to be a successful manager with a substantial (8 to 10 years) background in the motorsports industry. You will be expected to travel to 10-15 races per year.

Based at Red Bull Racing's state-of-the-art campus in Milton Keynes, the position will form part the Guest Experience team supporting the Guest Experience Manager and Facilities lead.

The job will involve providing regular support to the front of house Guest Experience team with welcoming contractors, fans and VIPs. Further tasks include the supervision of the onsite Merchandise store, conducting regular stock checks and placing orders whilst liaising with the Finance Department.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills are required, and you must have excellent Customer Service skills.

IMSA – a company within the NASCAR family – is the exclusive strategic partner in North America with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) which operates the Le Mans 24 Hours as a part of the World Endurance Championship.

Based in the Daytona Beach Florida office, this role will assist in vehicle simulation to support the Balance of Performance process and develop, design and create proprietary computer tools and software.

Experience in motorsport is required with a good working knowledge of modelling and simulation software and you should possess an understanding of vehicle systems, vehicle dynamics and control systems. Additionally, you should be skilled in MATLAB and have some experience in CAD and UG/NX-solid modelling.

Optimum Motorsport are looking for a Race Engineer to join their IMSA programme in the States, and prepare for the world’s biggest race, the Le Mans 24 Hours.

In this role, you will produce set up sheets and all other necessary documentation for all events: both for testing and race weekends and issue technical work lists after each session of track time. You will liaise with drivers on all matters technical regarding the car and team and with the tyre company engineers regarding the tyre choice and availability.

Previous Motorsport experience is essential, ideally GT Endurance racing and you must be educated to degree level or equivalent in Engineering. You must be able to travel overseas and to the USA for the full 2024 IMSA season.