General News

Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists

By:

With the acquisition of MotorsportDays.com and MotorsportDays.live, Motorsport Network has increased its event offerings.

Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists

London, 3rd June 2021: Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform sitting at the heart of the motorsport and automotive industries, is expanding its event offerings with the acquisition of MotorsportDays.com and MotorsportDays.live.

 

Empowering up-and-coming racers to secure on-track time, MotorsportDays.com offers comprehensive track-day listings for amateur and professional racing drivers with over 2,500 track and test events from over 70 organizers across Europe. Track days are an important element of a young drivers’ career as 60% of the UK’s racing license holders made their debuts on track days, leading many to pursue a motorsport career.

MotorsportDays.live is the evolution of this principle; a live 2-day show hosted at Silverstone Circuit that caters to prospective racers looking to assess championships while testing potential race cars on the track.

As part of the acquisition, events specialist and MotorsportDays.com founder Ben Whibley will join Motorsport Network as ‘Director of Events’. In this role, Ben will also oversee several much-loved Motorsport Network events, such as the Autosport Awards, Autosport International, which attracts approximately 90,000 B2B and B2C visitors each year, as well as the online event ASI Connect.

Joining forces with Motorsport Network and its audience of 56 million highly engaged monthly users will open the MotorsportDays LIVE platforms up to a much larger audience of track racing enthusiasts and fills a gap in Motorsport Network’s broader events offering.

As the motorsport world builds back stronger after the pandemic, MotorsportDays LIVE will join Motorsport Network’s growing event roster alongside its established shows and business forums. MotorsportDays LIVE will also complement the many sports car and classic car events organized by Motorsport Network properties for racers, car lovers, manufacturers, suppliers, and exhibitors.

Oliver Ciesla, Chief Operating Officer at Motorsport Network, said: “I am delighted to announce that MotorsportDays and Ben Whibley are joining Motorsport Network. Ben’s network and his rich experience of running multiple events and shows for more than 15 years will strongly support our ambitious international growth plans in this field over the coming years.”

Ben Whibley, Events Director at Motorsport Network, said: “I’m thrilled to be part of a global industry leader of events and digital platforms in the motorsport and automotive space. This acquisition delivers a fantastic opportunity for Motorsport Network to benefit from MotorsportDays LIVE’s on-track trade event at Silverstone Circuit, plus MotorsportDays unique track-day listing website offering over 3,000 events a year. I’m looking forward to working closely with the Motorsport Network team to enhance these market-leading products and deliver them to a wider, global audience.”

 

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing. We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.

 

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Network and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether and to what extent Motorsport Days LIVE will strongly support Motorsport Network’s ambitious international growth plans over the coming years, the extent to which the motorsport world is able to build back stronger after the pandemic, the extent to which Motorsport Days Live and the Motorsport Network team will work together to enhance their market-leading products and deliver them to a wider, global audience, what the ultimate impact of the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic will have on Motorsport Network and its results of operations and financial condition and whether Motorsport Network will achieve its goals, including as to its future business growth. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Motorsport Network’s ability (or inability) to realize all of the expected benefits and synergies from its acquisition of Motorsport Days LIVE and/or delays in or an increase in costs in realizing such benefits; (ii) Motorsport Network’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any joint ventures, acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (iii) unanticipated integration costs, operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (iv) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (v) adverse effects of increased competition on Motorsport Network’s business; (vi) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Motorsport Network’s business, results of operations and/or financial condition; (vii) Motorsport Network’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (viii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Network’s results to differ materially from expected results. Motorsport Network anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Motorsport Network assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Network’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Network’s websites or any other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release. 

