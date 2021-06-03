Tickets Subscribe
General News

Magazine: Russell interview and Indy 500 review

By:

George Russell gives some intriguing and interesting answers to Autosport in our magazine interview, out today (3 June).

Magazine: Russell interview and Indy 500 review

The Williams Formula 1 star is hoping for a decision about his possible Mercedes future by the summer and the Briton believes he is ready to race against Lewis Hamilton for world titles.

The 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix clash and aftermath with Valtteri Bottas was not his finest moment but, as he tells Alex Kalinauckas, both he and Mercedes have already moved on.

Russell is not one to dwell on his errors, but he is someone who will learn from them. His ambition is clear and, following his stunning 2020 Sakhir GP performance, there can’t be many fans who don’t want to see him in the championship-winning squad next year.

Kalinauckas also picks out one of the unsung stars of the 2021 F1 season so far, while Lewis Duncan argues what MotoGP can learn from the death of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier at Mugello.

On a more positive note, Helio Castroneves must now be considered one of the greatest Indianapolis 500 drivers of all time, following his fourth victory last weekend, at a record speed.

That he did it for one of IndyCar’s newest teams, and at the age of 46, makes his story all the more compelling. David Malsher-Lopez explains how Castroneves did it in our extended report.

The teams of three F1 world champions made it through to the Extreme E final in Senegal. Matt Kew was there to see a crucial clash and victory fall once again to Rosberg X Racing duo Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor.

Rowe Racing pulled off the remarkable feat of winning both the Spa and Nurburgring 24-hour classics last year with two different manufacturers. Gary Watkins talks to the key players about the team’s rapid rise ahead of this weekend’s Nurburgring enduro.

The Bank Holiday weekend was a bumper one for UK motorsport. Our 16-page National section covers all the news and drama, including several lucky escapes, from events as varied as the Masters Historic at Brands Hatch, 750 Motor Club meeting at Silverstone, British Rally Championship opener and British Hillclimb contest at Gurston Down.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

Series General
Author Kevin Turner

