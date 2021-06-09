Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
General News

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars

The event will take place in the Land of Motors, from 1-4 July. Here is all the official information.

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars

The Motor Valley Fest is back with Ferrari, Maserati, Ducati, Lamborghini, Pagani, Dallara and Energica on the front row for the new edition which, for the first time, opens its doors to international automotive brands.

From Thursday 1st to Sunday 4th July there will be a calendar full of physical and digital events in Modena with events, conferences, exhibitions in the city and the new temporary ACI Sport certified city circuit called “Arena Motor Valley” (Novi Sad Park).

For fans it will be a tribute to the historic Area 48 of the Bologna Motor Show, while the Motor Valley ambassador, Massimo Bottura, will showcase the food and wine from the area.

The event will allow you to discover the excellence of companies and brands born in Emilia Romagna and known all over the world, to discover, through a varied programme of activities, the innovation and history of the all-Italian automotive and motoring tradition.

Motor Valley Fest is part of an agreement for the promotion of ‘Made in Italy’, a joint project between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the ICE Agency with the Emilia-Romagna Region and Apt Servizi Emilia-Romagna for the promotion of Italian companies, which started at the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola and which will continue with the Misano round of the World Superbikes championship.

The heart of the Motor Valley Fest conference activities will be the round tables lasting 45 minutes each, which will explore different topics and which will feature the protagonists of the Italian and international automotive world.

An agenda of thematic meetings, which will also be live streamed on the website www.motorvalley.it discussing issues such as sustainability, digitisation, racing, innovative technologies, new consumption trends and the future of mobility.

Motor Valley, which will bring the location to life with dynamic activities and performances on the track, and the Modena circuit will become the "Mobility Village". Tickets will soon be available online on digital platforms.

Leading the way will also be ANFIA-Motorsport and Autopromotec (the most important international exhibition of automotive equipment and aftermarket), co-organisers of the digital event (online on the www.motorsportnext.com platform), scheduled for 30 June, called “Motorsport Next - Industry Innovation And Technology Transfer Global Forum”, conceived to facilitate the meeting between the most important Italian companies linked to motorsport and the national and international players of the most technologically related sectors.

After the success of previous editions, the "Innovation & Talents" format dedicated to young talent and innovation also returns in 2021. Young entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to network with potential investors, but above all to get in touch with important companies in the automotive sector, through a shared calendar for B2B meetings, pitches and presentations.

The protagonists will number about 40 between universities and research laboratories, and 60 between start-ups and other businesses from the hi-tech, artificial intelligence, green economy and e-mobility sectors.

In the cloister of the Polo of the Faculty of Law of Modena, prototypes of cars and motorcycles from the SAE formula teams and Moto student projects will be on display.

On Friday 2nd July there will also be the presentation of the 10 start-ups active in the mobility and automotive industry selected by Motor Valley Accelerator, the acceleration programme based in Modena, born from a CDP Venture Capital initiative through its Fondo Acceleratori, in collaboration with the Modena Foundation and UniCredit, with the support of CRIT, a technology broker from Modena, and Plug and Play, the largest Open Innovation platform in the world.

There will also be many taste experiences to discover the food and wine excellence, art, culture and landscapes of the area, with the collaboration of Piacere Modena. The most beautiful squares in Modena will become exclusive stages for Motor Valley Fest: Piazza Roma, Piazza Grande, Piazza Mazzini, Piazza Matteotti, Largo Sant’Agostino, Giardini Ducali, Piazza XX Settembre, Piazza Bologna, Largo San Francesco.

At the Chiesa del voto, the exhibition entitled "Motor Valley Fest's tribute to an icon of automotive craftsmanship", running from the 1-11 July 2021, will contain some of the finest and most original pieces, made by Schedoni for the best manufacturers in the automotive industry.

At the former Tobacco Factory in Modena, the works of Alessandro Rasponi will be on display. 30 unpublished creations, paintings of car characters and adventures, by an artist who shows clear passion for his subject. There are memorabilia of great historical value from drivers such as Fangio and Senna, and an exhibition event “The craftsmen of the third millennium,” some celebrated body shops exhibit dream cars undergoing restoration.

There will also be demonstrations by sheet metal masters and young people from the Unimore-Cna training course.

At the church of San Nicolò, “Remembering Simoncelli”, an original photographic exhibition with the patronage of the Marco Simoncelli Foundation.

Among the motorsport events not to be missed is the exclusive "Cavallino Classic" event, from 2-4 July 2021, created by Canossa Events, the most important purveyor of elegance in the United States dedicated to the supercars of the Prancing Horse which will take place for the first time outside the US, featuring the most iconic vintage Ferraris.

The world of classics will see a new edition of the Concours d'elégance Salvarola Terme Trophy (3-4 July, Salvarola Terme, Sassuolo and Modena), with the event for high-end collectible cars, with models produced up to 1975 and belonging to any Italian or foreign brand, and alongside there will be those reserved for Special Guest Zagato Car Club cars.

shares
comments
Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

Previous article

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
Load comments

About this article

Series General

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

1d
2
General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

1d
3
Formula 1

Williams announces Roberts to leave, Capito to take on F1 team principal duties

9h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Positives can still be taken from Baku F1 pain

4h
5
Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

12min
Latest news
Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars
MISC

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars

8h
Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
MISC

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

Jun 8, 2021
Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats
MISC

Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats

Jun 7, 2021
F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
MISC

F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv

Jun 4, 2021
Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists
MISC

Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists

Jun 3, 2021
Latest videos
Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv 01:07
General
May 27, 2021

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT 11:29
General
May 14, 2021

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT

Electric GT timeline revealed 00:35
General
May 6, 2021

Electric GT timeline revealed

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test? 06:22
General
Feb 1, 2021

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Trending Today

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
General General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

Williams announces Roberts to leave, Capito to take on F1 team principal duties
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams announces Roberts to leave, Capito to take on F1 team principal duties

Hamilton: Positives can still be taken from Baku F1 pain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Positives can still be taken from Baku F1 pain

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

F1 drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku

Zarco “missing something” to claim maiden win in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco “missing something” to claim maiden win in MotoGP

Palou set for six-place IndyCar grid penalty at Detroit
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou set for six-place IndyCar grid penalty at Detroit

Latest news

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars
General General

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
General General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats
General General

Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats

F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
General General

F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.