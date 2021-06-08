Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats
General News

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

By:

Luca Corberi has appealed the FIA’s decision to ban him from racing for 15 years following his controversial behaviour in a world karting championship event, with a hearing set for later this month.

Corberi was condemned by the motorsport community after a video of the 2020 world karting finals at Lonato went viral on social media, where the 23-year-old was seen throwing a bumper at fellow karter Paolo Ippolito after being involved in a collision with him on the previous lap.

In another video that emerged later, Corberi appeared to be attacking Ippolito in the parc ferme, with the incident turning into a full brawl.

Both the Italian authorities and the FIA launched an investigation into the matter, with the governing body announcing a 15-year-ban on Corberi from competing in professional motorsport at the end of April following a meeting of the international tribunal.

The tribunal said it considered a lifetime ban but deemed he should be given the chance to make a return to motorsport upon serving an initial suspension.

Now, the FIA has said that the international tribunal will sit together again on 22 June following an appeal from Corberi.

Corberi’s defence had previously argued that as the Italian authorities had already taken action against him for the two incidents, the FIA was precluded from issuing further sanctions on the same grounds.

They also argued that Corberi’s actions were “in a state of anger, determined by the unjust fact of others” after a collision with Ippolito caused him to retire from the race.

An example of skiing was also given as reference, where an athlete was banned for only a single event after being found assaulting another competitor.

During the previous hearing, the FIA tribunal had rejected Corberi’s defence, saying that the FIA has independent jurisdiction on the case and the Italian authorities were yet to take action on his behaviour.

Luca Corberi throws his bumper during FIA Karting in Lonato

Luca Corberi throws his bumper during FIA Karting in Lonato

Full statement

"On 4 October 2020, at the South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, in the framework of the 2020 FIA KZ Karting World Championship Final, Luca Corberi was involved in the following incidents:

"(i) he threw the front fairing of his kart to the track while other drivers were still competing;

"(ii)  he physically attacked another driver.

"On 1 February 2021, the President of the FIA decided to submit this case to the International Tribunal pursuant to Article 4.2 a) of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules.

"On 19 April 2021, the International Tribunal, after having heard the parties and examined their submissions, decided to:

"- Confirm the disqualification of Mr Luca Corberi from the competition of Lonato, Italy (2020 FIA Karting World Championship-KZ);

"- Impose to Mr Luca Corberi a suspension (Article 12.3.1.n of the FIA International Sporting Code (1) and a ban (Articles 5.2.2.b (2) and 5.2.2.d (3) of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules) for a period of 15 years starting on the date of coming into force of the decision of the International Tribunal.

"On 23 April 2021, Mr Luca Corberi decided to appeal the decision of the FIA International Tribunal.

"When

"9:30am, Tuesday 22 June 2021."

shares
comments
Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats

Previous article

Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

6h
2
Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

8h
3
General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

1h
4
Formula 1

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

5h
5
MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

1d
Latest news
Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
MISC

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

1h
Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats
MISC

Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats

Jun 7, 2021
F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
MISC

F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv

Jun 4, 2021
Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists
MISC

Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists

Jun 3, 2021
Magazine: Russell interview and Indy 500 review
MISC

Magazine: Russell interview and Indy 500 review

Jun 3, 2021
Latest videos
Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv 01:07
General
May 27, 2021

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT 11:29
General
May 14, 2021

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT

Electric GT timeline revealed 00:35
General
May 6, 2021

Electric GT timeline revealed

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test? 06:22
General
Feb 1, 2021

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test?

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Catalunya Moto2: Gardner passes team-mate Fernandez for victory Barcelona
Moto2

Catalunya Moto2: Gardner passes team-mate Fernandez for victory

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears Monza
DTM

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Trending Today

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
General General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

Latest news

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
General General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats
General General

Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats

F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
General General

F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv

Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists
General General

Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.