Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars
General News

Magazine: Baku F1 review, WRC Rally Sardinia and more

By:

Max Verstappen’s dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix exit and Sergio Perez’s victory make the cover of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (10 June).

Magazine: Baku F1 review, WRC Rally Sardinia and more

The fast Baku street circuit has provided some dramatic moments in its short history in Formula 1 and last weekend was no exception. But the tyre blowouts that first spat Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin into the wall and then cost Verstappen the win are not what anyone had in mind.

As Alex Kalinauckas shows in our report, three drivers could have won the Azerbaijan GP. He explains how Red Bull gained the upper hand and why Lewis Hamilton missed his chance to take victory – and the championship lead.

We also pick out the feel-good story from Baku as a former world champion returned to the podium, while ex-Ferrari and Red Bull engineer Rodi Basso proposes a different approach to the flexi-wing controversy.

There was another chance missed in the World Rally Championship as the rapid Hyundai challenge fell apart in Rally Italy. Autosport’s new WRC correspondent Tom Howard explains how Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier took full advantage to take a win against the odds and extend his points lead.

Gary Watkins shows why BMW is eyeing a return to the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours in our leading news story, plus there is the usual round-up of international race events, including the Nurburgring 24 Hours, Formula 2, the World Touring Car Cup opener and MotoGP.

Our bumper 18-page National section covers all the UK news and reports from last weekend’s Cadwell Park, Brands Hatch, Snetterton, Knockhill and Shelsley Walsh events, and also looks ahead to the categories supporting the British Touring Car Championship at Snetterton this weekend. Can returning Porsche Carrera Cup star Dan Cammish topple reigning champion Harry King?

With the UK motorsport scene really coming to life again with spectators attending events, Stephen Lickorish, Stefan Mackley and Marcus Pye make the case for their favourite places to watch at circuits around the country.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments

Related video

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars

Previous article

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author Kevin Turner

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

1h
2
Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

15h
3
Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

2d
4
Formula 1

Seidl ‘strongly disagrees’ with inaction over yellow flag speeding

2h
5
General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

1d
Latest news
Magazine: Baku F1 review, WRC Rally Sardinia and more
MISC

Magazine: Baku F1 review, WRC Rally Sardinia and more

1h
Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars
MISC

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars

23h
Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
MISC

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

Jun 8, 2021
Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats
MISC

Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats

Jun 7, 2021
F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
MISC

F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv

Jun 4, 2021
Latest videos
Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv 01:07
General
May 27, 2021

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT 11:29
General
May 14, 2021

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT

Electric GT timeline revealed 00:35
General
May 6, 2021

Electric GT timeline revealed

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test? 06:22
General
Feb 1, 2021

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test?

More
Kevin Turner
Magazine: Russell interview and Indy 500 review
General

Magazine: Russell interview and Indy 500 review

Magazine: Verstappen top of F1 standings after Monaco GP win
General

Magazine: Verstappen top of F1 standings after Monaco GP win

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Plus
Formula 1

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Trending Today

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

Seidl ‘strongly disagrees’ with inaction over yellow flag speeding
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl ‘strongly disagrees’ with inaction over yellow flag speeding

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
General General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

Austria MotoGP races to be open to full capacity crowds
MotoGP MotoGP

Austria MotoGP races to be open to full capacity crowds

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition
National National

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Latest news

Magazine: Baku F1 review, WRC Rally Sardinia and more
General General

Magazine: Baku F1 review, WRC Rally Sardinia and more

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars
General General

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
General General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats
General General

Concept revealed for Agag-backed E1 Series for electric powerboats

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.