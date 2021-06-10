Magazine: Baku F1 review, WRC Rally Sardinia and more

The fast Baku street circuit has provided some dramatic moments in its short history in Formula 1 and last weekend was no exception. But the tyre blowouts that first spat Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin into the wall and then cost Verstappen the win are not what anyone had in mind.

As Alex Kalinauckas shows in our report, three drivers could have won the Azerbaijan GP. He explains how Red Bull gained the upper hand and why Lewis Hamilton missed his chance to take victory – and the championship lead.

We also pick out the feel-good story from Baku as a former world champion returned to the podium, while ex-Ferrari and Red Bull engineer Rodi Basso proposes a different approach to the flexi-wing controversy.

There was another chance missed in the World Rally Championship as the rapid Hyundai challenge fell apart in Rally Italy. Autosport’s new WRC correspondent Tom Howard explains how Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier took full advantage to take a win against the odds and extend his points lead.

Gary Watkins shows why BMW is eyeing a return to the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours in our leading news story, plus there is the usual round-up of international race events, including the Nurburgring 24 Hours, Formula 2, the World Touring Car Cup opener and MotoGP.

Our bumper 18-page National section covers all the UK news and reports from last weekend’s Cadwell Park, Brands Hatch, Snetterton, Knockhill and Shelsley Walsh events, and also looks ahead to the categories supporting the British Touring Car Championship at Snetterton this weekend. Can returning Porsche Carrera Cup star Dan Cammish topple reigning champion Harry King?

With the UK motorsport scene really coming to life again with spectators attending events, Stephen Lickorish, Stefan Mackley and Marcus Pye make the case for their favourite places to watch at circuits around the country.

