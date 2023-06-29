Magazine: Who will take Hamilton’s British F1 throne?

Three British stars of Formula 1 look out at you from the front cover of this week’s edition of Autosport magazine – on sale on 29 June – and none of them are the country’s most famous or successful exponent at the sport’s top level. But Lewis Hamilton can’t go on forever, and it’s time – especially with British Grand Prix week at Silverstone fast looming – to look at who out of George Russell, Lando Norris and Alex Albon will step into his shoes.

Alex Kalinauckas speaks to each of them in his in-depth piece, plus some of those around them, and what is interesting is how each of the trio has changed very little since their early days in the sport. Back when they started getting significant coverage at Autosport as teenagers, Russell was serious, Norris was cheeky, and Albon (yes, we know he races under the Thai flag, but he holds a British passport!) was thoughtful but self-deprecating. Then, as now, Albon sometimes didn’t have the material to do justice to his talents, but there is a steel to him that could perhaps allow him to gazump his contemporaries.

Yes, they all live in Monaco now but remain good mates, and it’s a happy band of talented brothers. But we also ask the question of what might happen should their battle be for the ultimate stakes…

Talking of good blokes, our race coverage includes Nick Cassidy’s Formula E victory at Portland, as documented by Jamie Klein. And then there are complete and utter legends, so let’s again hail Sebastien Ogier for his win in the Safari Rally, although Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanpera came close in a dramatic finish – that’s brought to you by Tom Howard. We also look ahead to this weekend’s Super Touring Power at Brands Hatch. The racing will be the centrepiece, but there will also be many star cars and drivers at the Kent venue. Can’t wait for that one!

It was another busy weekend on the national scene, and we bring all the action – from British F4 and British Endurance at Silverstone to historics at Donington and Lydden.

