Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The Mercedes F1 Team has a vacancy for a Social Media Executive.

You will be part of the Communications Team and responsible for the content output of the team, including live race weekend coverage, both on-site and remotely.

The right candidate will have extensive understanding and experience of social media platforms and as a channel manager who has worked with a major sports team or leading brand.

Right Formula is expanding its team and is looking for a Communications Executive to work with several of its clients.

For this role you will need to be passionate about sport, in particular motorsport. One responsibility of this role will be the day-to-day management of client’s PR and Communication objectives.

You will need at least 12 months’ experience in public relations to be considered for this role.

The ABT Formula E Team is looking for a Performance Engineer who will be working closely with your Race Engineer and Race Driver to maximise the performance of one of their race cars during race and test events.

For this role you will have a Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in STEM studies and a minimum of three years’ experience in Performance Engineering/Data Analysis in a high-level motorsport series.

Red Bull Racing has the opportunity for a Content Creator to join Red Bull Technology Group.

As a Content Creator you will be responsible for the ideation, planning and editing of content that will increase the audience and interaction on their channels.

They are looking for an experienced camera operator who is capable of working with professional sound equipment and lighting as needed in larger shoots.

Applications close 29 March 2024.

Formula One is recruiting a Footage Researcher to join its Content Production Department based in Biggin Hill.

The main responsibility of the role is to review and log recent and historical Grand Prix event footage and create compilations to assist with edits being produced in-house and for supply to external clients, broadcasters and Formula 1 Teams.

You will have at least one year’s experience as a runner, researcher or production assistant in a broadcast environment.