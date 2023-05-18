Subscribe
Previous / New Balaton Park Circuit opens in Hungary
General News

Magazine: What next for McLaren in F1, free Engineering supplement

The big changes at McLaren and what will happen next with the famous Formula 1 team make the cover of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (18 May).

Kevin Turner
By:
WEB may 18th

McLaren has flattered to deceive since the end of 2021. That season’s MCL35M ended the team’s winless streak and the new ground-effect regulations offered the chance of an F1 reset, with many squads eyeing the change as an opportunity to get to the front.

But McLaren’s form has headed in the wrong direction and it’s Aston Martin, which finished two spots (and 104 points) behind the orange team in 2022, that has made the leap towards the leaders.

McLaren is still waiting for its new facilities to come online but, as Alex Kalinauckas shows in our investigation this week, that’s not the only element the legendary squad has to sort if it is to ever add to its 12 drivers’ titles and eight constructors’ crowns.

The Woking operation’s IndyCar branch is already fighting at the sharp end and scored a fine 2-3 in the Indianapolis GP encounter last weekend. But it was Chip Ganassi (and future McLaren?) driver Alex Palou who really starred, as David Malsher-Lopez reports.

Another young talent stood out on Rally Portugal. Reigning World Rally champion Kalle Rovanpera had a relatively quiet start to his title defence but the Toyota driver’s emphatic victory has both launched him to the top of the table and laid down a marker for his rivals.

We also cover Valentino Rossi’s first GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup podium at Brands Hatch, Scotland’s Extreme E double-header and Cadillac’s IMSA success at Laguna Seca in our World of Sport section.

MotoGP celebrated 1000 world championship events at Le Mans last weekend and Lewis Duncan takes a look at what’s good and bad at the pinnacle of two-wheeled motorsport, while Jake Boxall-Legge argues it’s too early to write off AlphaTauri F1 rookie Nyck de Vries.

Former British Touring Car racer Paul Radisich is the latest star to commit to the Super Touring Power event at Brands Hatch on 1-2 July. That news leads our 17-page National section.

Ahead of the Indianapolis 500, our free 28-page Engineering supplement uncovers some set-up secrets and looks into the fascinating history of the current IndyCar design. The future of electric rallying and the story of the GT1 Mercedes CLK-GTR also feature.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.

shares
comments

New Balaton Park Circuit opens in Hungary
Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

Plus
Plus
Historics

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

The American muscle car that changed British touring car racing forever

The American muscle car that changed British touring car racing forever

BTCC

The American muscle car that changed British touring car racing forever The American muscle car that changed British touring car racing forever

Magazine: F1 Miami GP review, Peugeot's Le Mans story

Magazine: F1 Miami GP review, Peugeot's Le Mans story

General

Magazine: F1 Miami GP review, Peugeot's Le Mans story Magazine: F1 Miami GP review, Peugeot's Le Mans story

Latest news

Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe”

Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe”

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe” Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe”

Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment

Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment

F1 Formula 1

Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment

How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats

How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats

F2 FIA F2
Baku

How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats

The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP

The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP

The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

Plus
Plus
BF3
Marcus Simmons

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

Plus
Plus
General
2022 Autosport Awards
Alex Kalinauckas

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Plus
Plus
Historics
Gary Watkins

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Plus
Plus
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Plus
Plus
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe