Magazine: Verstappen top of F1 standings after Monaco GP win

The 2021 Monaco GP will not be remembered as a classic, but it was what the F1 title battle needed. Verstappen’s 12th F1 win, combined with a dire weekend for Mercedes, put the 23-year-old into the championship lead for the first time. And Red Bull now tops the constructors’ contest by a single point.

As well as rating all the drivers from Monaco, our Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas runs through the reasons why the race didn’t have the fizz we had hoped for, including the misfortune that befell Ferrari star Charles Leclerc in his home race.

Another one of motorsport’s greatest events takes place this weekend with the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500. David Malsher-Lopez explains how Scott Dixon took pole and outlines the battle between the nine former winners and the drivers most likely to join the legendary list.

We also speak to Ferrari protege Callum Ilott about his wait for an F1 break and report on fellow Brit Elfyn Evans’s fine drive to victory on Rally Portugal. The Toyota driver is now just two points shy of his team-mate Sebastien Ogier at the head of the World Rally Championship.

Max Mosley achieved a great deal in motorsport during his 81 years and Autosport looks back on his impressive and sometimes controversial career in our four-page obituary. We also hear from the next Briton hoping to become FIA president, Graham Stoker.

There was plenty of action in UK motorsport last weekend and our 16-page National section brings you all the news and action from, among others, the British GT/BRDC F3 opener at Brands Hatch, the Historic Sports Car Club’s Silverstone meeting and Donington Park’s 750 Motor Club event. We also look ahead to the start of the British Rally Championship.

Formula Ford Festival winner and Le Mans Series LMP2 champion Michael Vergers is the focus of this week’s ‘What could have been’ article, talking of his near-miss on a British Touring Car deal.

