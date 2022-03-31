Magazine: Saudi Arabian GP review and F1's new headline battle

Tickets Subscribe
General News

Another sensational Formula 1 fight between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc is the focus of Autosport magazine’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix coverage, out today (31 March).

Kevin Turner
By:
Just two races in and it seems as though F1 has its headline battle for 2022: Charles Leclerc versus Max Verstappen, Ferrari versus Red Bull. Both were impressive last weekend and the score is now 1-1.

Matt Kew explains how Verstappen overcame Leclerc to take his first win of the season, while Alex Kalinauckas analyses why the reigning champion appears to be racing the Ferrari driver in a different way to how he took on Lewis Hamilton last year.

Despite the fine battling, the events of last weekend highlighted concerns about whether F1 should be going to Saudi Arabia. Luke Smith asks the questions F1 needs to answer as its calendar gets ever bigger and traditional venues come under threat.

We all know F1 is the fastest category in the world when it comes to getting around a race track, but how do other series compare? Marcus Simmons crunches the numbers to see how the major championships stack up – and finds some surprising results.

One of the hardest jobs in motorsport must be that of a World Rally Championship mechanic. Tom Howard joins M-Sport on an event to see just how hard it is.

We’ve also got all the important international and national news and reports, as well as the return of our free Performance supplement. Mastering Pro-Am competition, Adam Carroll’s advice on tackling a new machine, Wayne Rainey’s latest challenge, and how to go MG racing all feature.

From this week’s issue, Autosport magazine’s cover price has increased to £4.99. We worked hard to keep the price stable during the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, but recent increases in fuel, paper, printing and distribution costs have unfortunately made the rise unavoidable.

The price for existing subscribers will stay at its current level until they renew at the end of their subscription period, when it will increase by £1 per issue. We have offered different terms in recent years, so please check your account for your specific situation.

We will, of course, continue to provide our extensive, expert and in-depth coverage of all the major motorsport series, from Formula 1 all the way through to grassroots UK club racing. Thank you to all our readers for your support.

