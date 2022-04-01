Tickets Subscribe
General News

Four Seasons partners with Canossa Events to launch Exclusive Driving Journey Through Tuscany

Car enthusiasts are invited to enjoy the splendours of Italy with a customised week-long itinerary unlocking scenic drives, world-class cuisine, and insider access to Tuscany's celebrated sites.

By:
Four Seasons partners with Canossa Events to launch Exclusive Driving Journey Through Tuscany

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, one of the world’s leading luxury hospitality companies, has unveiled a partnership with Canossa Events, a Motorsport Network company, to bring to market Beyond by Four Seasons, An Exclusive Driving Journey Through Tuscany. A week-long curated driving experience, it is designed to showcase the best of the Italian countryside by luxury car. From September 24 to 30, 2022, the brand’s first-of-its-kind journey from behind the wheel explores captivating landscapes, special access to must-see sites, and remarkable culinary offerings, with Four Seasons Hotel Firenze as a home base.

Four Seasons takes legendary service to the roadways of Europe with Beyond by Four Seasons, an exclusive driving journey through Tuscany.

Four Seasons takes legendary service to the roadways of Europe with Beyond by Four Seasons, an exclusive driving journey through Tuscany.

Photo by: Four Season Media Library

Working in collaboration with a leader in lifestyle driving experiences, Canossa Events, as well as the city of Florence, travellers are invited to meet in the Tuscan capital and enjoy an Italian escape from the comfort of their own vehicle or a vintage classic or luxury sportscar arranged by a dedicated guest services team. Every step of the guest journey – from the accommodations and daily activities to the exclusively curated drives and local recommendations – is thoughtfully managed with the attention to detail and genuine service for which Four Seasons is renowned.

The inaugural Tuscan driving journey will debut with an al fresco welcome dinner in the Faggio Garden at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, launching a week’s worth of discovery. In the days that follow, guests will explore the vineyards of “Chiantishire” with a private tour and wine tasting at the historic Antinori Cellars; drive through the colourful landscapes of Siena, enjoy lunch under the storied arcades of the Montalcino City Hall; and journey through idyllic seaside towns and the famous green cypresses of Bolgheri to the famed vineyards of Ornellaia.

“Creating memorable events and unforgettable celebrations centred around a love for cars is what we do best,” says Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO, Canossa Events. “Partnering with Four Seasons, we have designed an incredibly unique offering, allowing guests to enjoy every special moment spent on the road and inspiring them to immerse themselves in the splendours of all that Tuscany can offer.”

Destination Florence.

Destination Florence.

Photo by: Shutterstock

While exploring locally, guests will be granted private entry to venues normally closed to the public, indulging in a memorable Florentine dining experience as well as an unforgettable evening at the Opera. Programming also features built-in time to rest and recharge, offering guests a chance to explore the grounds of Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, their home away from home, relaxing amid the city’s largest private garden, by the pool, or with a rejuvenating spa treatment.

“Working with Four Seasons and Canossa Events, it is an honour to shine a spotlight on our beautiful capital city and the scenic roads of Tuscany,” says Dario Nardella, Mayor, Florence, Italy. “Our unique collaboration gives travellers a rare view of the region’s must-see sites, hidden routes, and best-kept secrets – the makings of an incredibly memorable Italian holiday.”

Whether guests are on property or en route, a dedicated guest services team ensures seamless delivery and exceptional service at every touchpoint, allowing travellers to focus on the true charm and romance of road travel.

Beyond by Four Seasons is a testament to our continued focus on gaining deeper insights that inspire and enhance the guest experience,” says Marc Speichert, Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “By designing programs influenced by the passions and preferences of Four Seasons travellers, our guests become the authors of how they connect with our brand. Championing a guest-centric approach in all that we do remains our priority as we look to the future and the myriad of opportunities ahead.”

With a luxury lifestyle offering that spans a bespoke Private Jet; a growing collection of luxury villa and vacation home rentals; a line of curated home and travel goods; and a global portfolio of Private Residences, Four Seasons now brings its expertise to the road, tapping into its extensive network of local artisans and experts to elevate every mile.

Lifestyle, vintage car.

Lifestyle, vintage car.

Photo by: Christian Horan

As space is limited, travellers interested in finding out more about Beyond by Four Seasons, An Exclusive Driving Journey Through Tuscany are invited to click here for additional booking details or email beyond@fourseasons.com. Reservations can also be made by phone at +39 0522 421096 (Italy) or +1 831 521 5190 (U.S.).

For more information about Canossa Events, visit https://canossa.com/category/news/.

