Tokyo Auto Salon

Magazine: Norris’s Dutch GP domination poses questions for F1 2024

McLaren’s speed at Zandvoort, plus BTCC and Silverstone Festival action, feature in this week’s issue

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
Upd:
WEB 29th Aug

Lando Norris’s defeat of Max Verstappen on the Dutchman’s home ground leads this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (29 August).

Since Zandvoort returned to the Formula 1 schedule in 2021, Verstappen’s domination there had been complete until last weekend: three poles and three wins. But, as we’ve started to expect in 2024, Norris and McLaren made things difficult for Red Bull and the reigning world champion this time around.

More than that, the way in which Norris dominated the event despite a sluggish getaway – and won by 22.9 seconds – have increased the murmurs about a possible fightback in this year’s title race.

It’s never quite as simple as that, of course. As Alex Kalinauckas shows in our report, Red Bull’s set-up gamble left Verstappen vulnerable in the Dutch Grand Prix, while McLaren’s tech upgrade is likely to have less of an impact this weekend at high-speed Monza.

Verstappen surely remains the favourite to take the drivers’ title, but a narrowing 30-point gap in the constructors’ standings shows we have much more of a battle in 2024 than anyone expected…

That’s also true of the British Touring Car Championship following Ash Sutton’s comfortable fourth crown last year. All the leading protagonists had their ups and downs at Donington Park and Stephen Lickorish was there to see Jake Hill take a slim points lead.

For those wanting a broader array of racing machinery to behold, the Silverstone Festival was the place to be last weekend – once the British weather decided to play ball. We have eight pages of coverage for the historic extravaganza, plus we look ahead to the important Rali Ceredigion as international stars return to the UK this week.

The F3 title will be decided at Monza this weekend. Luke Browning is one of those in contention and the 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner talks about the season so far and his hopes for the finale in our guest column.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via Le Mans, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

Previous article A2RL conducts first testing outside UAE with Noda

Kevin Turner
