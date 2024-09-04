Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here
Motorsport Jobs of the week
1. McLaren Racing - Software Engineer - Woking
McLaren Racing is recruiting a Software Engineer to join the Arrow McLaren Software team.
You will be contributing to a variety of bespoke software solutions specifically for its entry in the NTT IndyCar Series, in areas including simulation, data analysis, strategy, competitor analysis, race engineering and more.
Candidates will have trackside motorsport experience and over two years of commercial experience applying software engineering in a practical environment.
2. Rutronik Racing - Race/Performance Engineer - Remchingen (Germany)
Join Rutronik Racing as a Race/Performance Engineer.
Aspects of this role include overviewing the preparation and development of the car and performance enhancing set up development using data analysis and simulation tools.
You will have at least three years of relevant experience of high level motorsport, e.g. GTWC, WEC, DTM.
3. Blanchard Racing Team - Race Mechanic - Box Hill (Australia)
Blanchard Racing Team (BRT) is a young team in the Supercars championship and is looking for a Race Mechanic to join it on a full-time basis for the 2025 season.
As the Race Mechanic you will be collaborating to complete all mechanical tasks as directed, ensuring timelines are met to satisfy the expectations and obligations of the Supercars championship schedule.
You will have a minimum of three years of mechanical experience in Supercars or another high-level motorsport series team environment.
4. Stake F1 Team - Trainee/Future Race Team Mechanic Car Assembly - Hinwil (Switzerland)
The Stake F1 Team has the opportunity for a Trainee/Future Team Mechanic to join the Audi F1 Project.
This role will allow you the chance to acquire the basics of a F1 Race Team mechanic in the field of Car Assembly and assist with the pre-assembly and maintenance of various vehicle components.
To be considered for this role you will have completed basic mechanical training as a craftsman.
5. Alpine F1 Team - Project Manager - Enstone
The Alpine F1 Team is looking for a Project Manager who will be based at its facility in Enstone.
You will be accountable for planning and ensuring the delivery of Formula 1 projects agreed with Programme Managers in line the with high-level programme plans.
Successful candidates will need an understanding of planning requirements in the context of Formula 1 car design and development.
