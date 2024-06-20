Magazine: Le Mans 24 Hours review and a legend celebrates its birthday

Ferrari’s dramatic victory against Toyota and Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours takes the limelight in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (20 June).



The 92nd running of the Le Mans 24 Hours had four manufacturers in contention, changeable conditions that threw the advantage from one team to another, and a result that was in doubt until the very end. And that’s before we mention the LMP2 and LMGT3 categories.



In our special Le Mans report issue, Gary Watkins explains how Ferrari managed to overturn a Test Day deficit to Porsche and a race pace disadvantage to Toyota to make it two wins on the trot – and has a think about how the great race could be even better.



British squad United Autosports and Oliver Jarvis know a thing or two about succeeding at the 24 Hours but both have had to wait to follow up their previous wins. Stephen Lickorish was there to see Jarvis lead two rookies to LMP2 victory, despite threats from some strong Pro-Am line-ups.



McLaren took LMGT3 pole on its Le Mans comeback and the WRT BMW team was its usual competitive self, but the Manthey Porsche squad was simply too strong, particularly when the rain came down. James Newbold brings you the highlights from the new class in the third part of our report package, which also includes full results and race-pace averages.



Prodrive is a key player in endurance racing and elsewhere. As his company celebrates its 40th birthday, David Richards looks back to past victories and ahead to new challenges with James Allen.



In the world of Formula 1, Alex Kalinauckas explores the implications of the recent change allowing 17-year-olds to compete, while Jake Boxall-Legge asks if F1 could learn from the success of the Hypercar class at Le Mans.



Impressive entries for the support races at the Spa 24 Hours, which celebrates its 100th birthday in 2024, and this weekend’s Thruxton Historic lead our National section, which also includes highlights from events at Silverstone, Lydden Hill, Castle Combe and Cadwell Park.



