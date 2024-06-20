Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

McLaren Racing are opening the opportunity for 60 Scholars for a second year.

The programme aims to encourage and support the next generation of female leaders in STEM and is designed to fast-track your career whether that’s in software, technology, engineering, data or other STEM related careers.

This will take place between July and August 2024 for 60 women aged 18-25 who are based in the UK. You will have studied or be currently studying a STEM subject at university, college, sixth form or through an apprenticeship.

Quaife Engineering are an engineering company that specialises in providing powertrain solutions to the motorsport industry.

They are looking for a Race Car Build Technician to join them on their new project of building a race car to initially run in the UK Time Attack.

For this role you will have previous experience of working on GP2/F2 or LMP2.

Motorsport Network are looking for a Deputy Editor-In-Chief to join Autosport.

This is a senior role at Autosport and is London based. One aspect of the role will be to work with the editor-in-chief to develop Autosport’s editorial content across digital, print and audio.

Candidates must demonstrate a track-record of producing agenda-setting and high-quality digital, print or audio content.

Applications close on Friday 28th June.

The Haas F1 Team are recruiting a Race Team Support #2 Mechanic.

You will be responsible for the assembly, servicing and repair of all components fitted to the car and will cover and attend race events and tests as required.

Successful candidates will have previous experience in a similar mechanical role within Formula 1, World Sports Cars, or F2.

Red Bull Racing are looking for a Communications Executive who will be based in Milton Keynes.

In this role you will assisting with the development and execution of the communications strategy for the team, building awareness, credibility and enhancing the team’s profile.

You will have an understanding of the social media landscape and influencer output to be considered for this position.

Applications close on Saturday 29th June 2024.