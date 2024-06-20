All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.

Motorsport Jobs of the week

1. McLaren Racing - 60 Scholars 2024 - Woking

McLaren Racing are opening the opportunity for 60 Scholars for a second year.

The programme aims to encourage and support the next generation of female leaders in STEM and is designed to fast-track your career whether that’s in software, technology, engineering, data or other STEM related careers.

This will take place between July and August 2024 for 60 women aged 18-25 who are based in the UK. You will have studied or be currently studying a STEM subject at university, college, sixth form or through an apprenticeship.

2. Quaife Engineering - Race Car Build Technician - United Kingdom

Quaife Engineering are an engineering company that specialises in providing powertrain solutions to the motorsport industry.

They are looking for a Race Car Build Technician to join them on their new project of building a race car to initially run in the UK Time Attack.

For this role you will have previous experience of working on GP2/F2 or LMP2.

3. Motorsport Network - Deputy Editor-In-Chief - London

Motorsport Network are looking for a Deputy Editor-In-Chief to join Autosport.

This is a senior role at Autosport and is London based. One aspect of the role will be to work with the editor-in-chief to develop Autosport’s editorial content across digital, print and audio.

Candidates must demonstrate a track-record of producing agenda-setting and high-quality digital, print or audio content.

Applications close on Friday 28th June.

4. Haas F1 Team - Race Team Support #2 Mechanic - Banbury

The Haas F1 Team are recruiting a Race Team Support #2 Mechanic.

You will be responsible for the assembly, servicing and repair of all components fitted to the car and will cover and attend race events and tests as required.

Successful candidates will have previous experience in a similar mechanical role within Formula 1, World Sports Cars, or F2.

5. Red Bull Racing - Communications Executive - Milton Keynes 

Red Bull Racing are looking for a Communications Executive who will be based in Milton Keynes.

In this role you will assisting with the development and execution of the communications strategy for the team, building awareness, credibility and enhancing the team’s profile.

You will have an understanding of the social media landscape and influencer output to be considered for this position.

Applications close on Saturday 29th June 2024.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Magazine: Le Mans 24 Hours review and a legend celebrates its birthday

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

Gene Haas to remain in NASCAR with rebranded race team

Gene Haas to remain in NASCAR with rebranded race team

NAS NASCAR Cup
Gene Haas to remain in NASCAR with rebranded race team
Hamilton asks F1 fans not to spread "negativity" with favouritism claims

Hamilton asks F1 fans not to spread "negativity" with favouritism claims

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Hamilton asks F1 fans not to spread "negativity" with favouritism claims
Hamilton: Silverstone needs to stop F1 ticket prices rising too much

Hamilton: Silverstone needs to stop F1 ticket prices rising too much

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Hamilton: Silverstone needs to stop F1 ticket prices rising too much
Stroll: Aston Martin can offer Newey “young” and “exciting” F1 project

Stroll: Aston Martin can offer Newey “young” and “exciting” F1 project

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Stroll: Aston Martin can offer Newey “young” and “exciting” F1 project

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

Plus
Plus
General
By Marcus Simmons
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Plus
Plus
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe