Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50

The dramatic Formula 1 title decider and Autosport’s Top 50 drivers of 2021 form a special issue of this week’s magazine, out today (16 December).

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was the 2021 F1 season in a microcosm. We had wheel-to-wheel battling, track-limits drama, the pendulum between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton swinging back and forth – and some baffling decisions from those running the race.

Alex Kalinauckas explains how and why it unfolded as it did in our in-depth report of Verstappen’s historic title success, and puts forward another way race director Michael Masi could have run the final stages and perhaps kept everyone happy.

The post-race fallout from the late decision to allow the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen past the safety car leads the Pit and Paddock international news section, which also includes our tribute to American racing legend Al Unser, who died last week aged 82.

We normally have a few weeks between the end of the F1 season and our Top 50 list of the best drivers of the year, but the 2021 calendar means our rankings appear in the same issue as the finale.

The 2021 list is the 20th edition of Autosport’s Top 50 and we’ve had the traditional tough challenge of picking out the best performers from the season across F1, the World Rally Championship, World Endurance Championship, IndyCar, Formula E and many other categories. Take a look at our 26-page special to see who made the cut and where they slotted in.

Four drivers who could be making it onto future versions of the list are still waiting to see who will win this year’s Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award and scoop £200,000. We hear from Ollie Bearman, Jonny Edgar, Louis Foster and Zak O’Sullivan ahead of the announcement on 6 February.

There’s also all the usual National news from UK motorsport, including the latest details on the new-for-2022 British F4 machine, while Tom Howard reports on the F2 finale in Abu Dhabi, where Australian Oscar Piastri took his third consecutive junior single-seater crown.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
