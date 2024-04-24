All Series
General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.

Motorsport Jobs of the week

Photo by: Uncredited

1. FIA - Road Sport Safety Manager - Geneva

The FIA is recruiting a Road Sport Safety Manager.

As the Road Sport Safety Manager you will apply your expertise and knowledge to improve safety on Road Sport disciplines worldwide. This will include identifying and managing the safety risks to competitors, volunteers, officials, marshals, media and spectators.

Successful candidates will have a minimum of 10 years’ experience of motorsport.

2. SRO Motorsports Group - Senior Graphic Designer - London

SRO Motorsports Group is the established global leader in GT Racing, and they are looking for a Senior Graphic Designer to join one of their teams, either in Paris or London.

You will be providing conceptual and visual direction on branding, advertising and digital for several championships promoted by the company.

For this role you will have at least six years of experience in a relevant professional environment.

3. Maserati MSG Racing - Race Engineer - Monaco

As a Race Engineer for Maserati MSG Racing you will be responsible for one of the team’s race cars at the event.

In this role you will be in charge of vehicle set-up, run plan optimisation and direct interaction with the driver.

To be considered for this position you will have a Master’s degree in mechanical, automotive or related engineering as well as a minimum of three years race engineering experience in FE/F1/WEC.

4. Jaguar TCS Racing - Reliability Engineer - Kidlington

Jaguar TCS Racing is looking for a Reliability Engineer to join their team.

In this position you will be involved in all aspects of test rig and vehicle faults, including the gathering of fault data and its analysis.

The team would like you to have a strong technical background in car/system design/operation/build/preparation.

Applications close on 17 May 2024.

5. 1440Sports - Senior Account Executive - London

1440Sports is recruiting a Senior Account Executive.

This is an opportunity for an experienced Formula 1 or Formula E Account Manager. You will play a key role in planning, ideating and implementing campaigns and programmes for one of 1440Sports biggest motorsport clients.

You will need at least two years of experience in sports marketing and activation, specifically in F1 or Formula E.

Previous article How real-time scrutineering ensures fair and consistent competition in motorsport

