Magazine: F1 British GP review, Verstappen-Hamilton crash fallout

Autosport has rarely received as many emails and messages about an incident as the one that sent Verstappen’s Red Bull into a 51G impact at Copse. We speak to the key people in the Formula 1 paddock and give our own take on the moment that has surely increased the intensity of the fight for the 2021 world championship.

Aside from Hamilton’s charging recovery drive following his penalty, Leclerc was the other standout performer at Silverstone. Alex Kalinauckas explains how Ferrari was able to go from a lapped also-ran in last month’s French GP to a surprise contender for victory.

There’s also our usual driver ratings, plus trackside and sprint-race coverage as F1 tried something different.

Toyota featured in the other two major motorsport events last weekend. At Monza’s World Endurance Championship round, Gary Watkins was on hand to see the Japanese manufacturer suffer a scare before taking a third 2021 victory with its new Hypercar.

In Rally Estonia, Toyota’s impressive Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of home hero Ott Tanak’s problems to take a dominant victory and become the World Rally Championship’s youngest winner. Tom Howard reports on how the new star did it.

There’s the usual round-up of other international events, plus all the main news and action from the UK motorsport scene. This week’s reports cover events at Snetterton, Donington Park, Mondello Park, Knockhill and Oulton Park, and there’s an alternative take on how you can use data to go faster.

We also have our free Engineering supplement this week, which includes a look back at the entertaining Superleague Formula, explains the DTM’s Balance of Performance in its new GT3 era, and outlines how historic racing can help the move to environmentally friendly power.

Be sure to look out for a special issue of Autosport magazine next week as we celebrate 60 years of the iconic Jaguar E-type in our 29 July edition.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article